Heinz First Steps Multigrain Carrot Sweetcorn Cheese 200G

Heinz First Steps Multigrain Carrot Sweetcorn Cheese 200G
Product Description

  • Mixed cereal, pumpkin, carrot, sweetcorn and cheese with fortified milk.
  • Easy Peasy Dinnertime. Easy to prepare and with more texture, perfect for a 7+ month baby. With 12 key vitamins and minerals tailored for your little one!
  • HEINZ FIRST STEPS.
  • Use as part of a varied weaning diet.
  • With a handy scoop inside.
  • Gluten free.
  • WITH IRON WHICH SUPPORTS NORMAL COGNITIVE DEVELOPMENT.
  • NO ARTIFICIAL FLAVOURS, COLOURS OR PRESERVATIVES.
  • LITTLE LUMPS.
  • Suitable for vegetarians.
  • Contents are liable to settle after packing. Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Pack size: 200g
  • With iron which supports normal cognitive development

Information

Ingredients

Vegetables (Pumpkin, Carrot, Sweetcorn), Flours (58%, Rice, Maize, Millet), Maltodextrin, Sustainable Palm Oil, Cheese (5%, contains Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Milk Protein, Natural Flavourings (contain Milk), Inulin, Calcium Carbonate, Yeast Extract, Vitamin C, Vitamin E, Zinc Sulphate, Niacin, Iron, Riboflavin, Vitamin B6, Thiamin, Vitamin A, Folic Acid, Vitamin D, Vitamin B12, Prepared with 77g Vegetables per 100g Dry Cereal, including 43g Pumpkin, 17g Carrot and 17g Sweetcorn

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten
  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Store in a cool dry place away from odours. Use within 6 weeks of opening.Best before: see base of pack.

Produce of

Made in England

Preparation and Usage

  • Easy prep: JUST ADD WATER. Add 3 spoons of just boiled water to 1 spoon of cereal in a bowl and stir. Allow to stand for approximately 2 minutes so pieces soften. Check the temperature before serving. This is only a guide, you can prepare Heinz cereals to the texture and quantity your baby loves.

Number of uses

6 servings per pack

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • London,
  • SE1 9SG.

Return to

  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • London,
  • SE1 9SG.
  • Phone 0800 212 991
  • (ROI 1800 99 53 11)
  • Or visit heinzbaby.co.uk

Lower age limit

7 Months

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g cereal% LRV* per serving
Energy 1730kJ519kJ
-410kcal123kcal
Fat 7.9g2.4g
- of which saturates 3.5g1.1g
Carbohydrate 69.2g20.8g
- of which sugars 7.5g2.3g
Fibre 5.3g1.6g
Protein 12.9g3.9g
Salt 1.0g0.30g
Vitamin A 450µg135µg34%
Vitamin D 11µg3.3µg33%
Vitamin E 11mg3.3mg
Vitamin C 30mg9.0mg36%
Thiamin0.6mg0.18mg36%
Riboflavin0.9mg0.27mg34%
Niacin 10mg3.0mg33%
Vitamin B6 0.8mg0.24mg34%
Folic Acid 110µg33µg33%
Vitamin B12 0.8µg0.12µg34%
Calcium 470mg141mg35%
Iron 7.0mg2.1mg35%
Zinc 4.5mg1.4mg34%
*The LRV (Labelling Reference Value) is the amount of vitamin or mineral needed per day to meet the requirements of infants and young children---

