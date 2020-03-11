By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Ella's Kitchen Cheese Plus Apple Melty Sticks 16G

Ella's Kitchen Cheese Plus Apple Melty Sticks 16G
£ 1.00
£62.50/kg

Offer

Product Description

  • Cheese + Apple Melty Sticks
  • Find out about my packaging + how we're good to our planet at ellacycle.co.uk
  • Play + learn:
  • When your little one has got to grips with picking up food, the next challenge for them is to get it into their mouth! These sticks will help them perfect this skill, why not encourage them with some fun sounds as they play and learn? "Neeeoww! There goes the Melty Stick plane!"
  • Hello, I'm organic cheese + apple maize sticks. I'm a fun + tasty finger food made for playing and learning, with less mess.
  • Who am I for? I'm made for babies from 7 months. I'm just the right size + shape to help little ones learn to get food into their mouths and keep their little gums busy, whilst being super melty.
  • Finger food
  • Crispy + melty
  • I'm organic
  • Just yummy organic snacks for babies
  • No concentrates
  • No added salt
  • No added sugar - I contain only naturally occurring sugars
  • No additives or colourings
  • Pack size: 16G
  • No added sugar or salt

Information

Ingredients

Organic Maize Flour 74%, Organic Sunflower Oil 15%, Organic Dried Cheese (<strong>Milk</strong>) 6%, Organic Dried Apples 5%, Organic Dried Leeks <1%, Thiamin (Vitamin B1)* <1%, Other stuff 0%, * I have no Organic Certification

Allergy Information

  • I may also contain Gluten and Soya

Storage

Keep me in a cool, dry place. Use my sticker to keep me crispy!

Produce of

I'm produced in the EU

Additives

  • Free From Additives
  • Free From Colours

Warnings

  • Warning: I'm not suitable for babies under 7 months old. When a baby over 7 months is munching me, make sure they're sitting down and are supervised by a grown-up to reduce the risk of choking.

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Ella's Kitchen,
  • RG9 4QG,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Call us on +44 (0)330 016 5221
  • Freepost Ella's Kitchen,
  • RG9 4QG,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

7 Months

Net Contents

16g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper stick
Energy 1797kJ/428kcal29kJ/7kcal
Fat 17.2g0.3g
-of which saturates 2.7g<0.1g
Carbohydrate 58.8g0.9g
-of which sugars 4.5g<0.5g
Fibre 4.3g<0.5g
Protein 7.5g<0.5g
Sodium 0.05g<0.01g
Salt 0.1g<0.01g
Thiamin0.80mg0.01mg

Safety information

Warning: I'm not suitable for babies under 7 months old. When a baby over 7 months is munching me, make sure they're sitting down and are supervised by a grown-up to reduce the risk of choking.

Great intro to solids/chewing

5 stars

These are great, my little one had these as his first solid away from puree, was a good introduction to chewing as they melt so easily so no fear of choking!

