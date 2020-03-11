Ella's Kitchen Cheese Plus Apple Melty Sticks 16G

Great intro to solids/chewing
These are great, my little one had these as his first solid away from puree, was a good introduction to chewing as they melt so easily so no fear of choking!
Organic Maize Flour 74%, Organic Sunflower Oil 15%, Organic Dried Cheese (<strong>Milk</strong>) 6%, Organic Dried Apples 5%, Organic Dried Leeks <1%, Thiamin (Vitamin B1)* <1%, Other stuff 0%, * I have no Organic Certification
Keep me in a cool, dry place. Use my sticker to keep me crispy!
I'm produced in the EU
7 Months
16g ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per stick
|Energy
|1797kJ/428kcal
|29kJ/7kcal
|Fat
|17.2g
|0.3g
|-of which saturates
|2.7g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|58.8g
|0.9g
|-of which sugars
|4.5g
|<0.5g
|Fibre
|4.3g
|<0.5g
|Protein
|7.5g
|<0.5g
|Sodium
|0.05g
|<0.01g
|Salt
|0.1g
|<0.01g
|Thiamin
|0.80mg
|0.01mg
Warning: I'm not suitable for babies under 7 months old. When a baby over 7 months is munching me, make sure they're sitting down and are supervised by a grown-up to reduce the risk of choking.
