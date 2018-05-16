Fred & Flo Baby Shampoo 500Ml

Product Description
- Fred & Flo Baby Soft and Gentle Shampoo
- Fred & Flo soft and gentle shampoo gently cleanses your baby’s hair and scalp and helps leave hair smelling fresh and feeling soft and conditioned. A soap free and no tears formula makes it gentle enough for newborns and has been paediatrician approved and dermatologically tested.
- • no tears • hypoallergenic
- Pack size: 500ml
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Chloride, Glycerin, Parfum, Sodium Cocoamphoacetate, Disodium Cocoamphodiacetate, Citric Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate, PEG-150 Distearate, Polyquaternium-10, Tetrasodium Glutamate Diacetate, CI 47005, Sodium Hydroxide, CI 15985, Ascorbyl Palmitate.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Preparation and Usage
- Gently massage a small amount onto your baby's wet hair and scalp using your hand. Lather and rinse thoroughly.
Recycling info
Bottle. Plastic widely recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
500ml e
