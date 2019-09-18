Fred & Flo Baby Oil 500Ml

Product Description
- Fred & Flo Baby Oil
- Fred & Flo moisturising baby oil helps hydrate and moisturise your baby’s delicate skin, leaving it feeling soft and smooth. A kind and gentle formulation which can also be used to help cradle cap and as a make up remover. Suitable for newborns and is paediatrician approved and dermatologically tested.
- • soft and gentle – for delicate skin • hypoallergenic
- Pack size: 500ml
Information
Ingredients
Paraffinum Liquidum, Parfum.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Preparation and Usage
- Gently massage into your baby's skin using your hands or cotton wool. Use as often as needed, perfect after bathtimes.
Recycling info
Bottle. Plastic widely recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
500ml e
