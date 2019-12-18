By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Fred & Flo Baby Bedtime Powder 400G

Fred & Flo Baby Bedtime Powder 400G
£ 1.25
£0.31/100g

Product Description

  • Fred & Flo Baby Bedtime Powder
  • Fred & Flo bedtime powder is lightly fragranced to help soothe and relax your baby before bedtime. A kind and gentle formulation which is extra absorbent, helping to leave your baby’s delicate skin feeling super soft, smooth and dry. Suitable for newborns and is paediatrician approved and dermatologically tested.
  • • soft and gentle – for delicate skin • hypoallergenic
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

Talc, Parfum.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Sprinkle onto your hands and then gently smooth over your baby's skin.

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

