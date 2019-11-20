By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Fred & Flo Cuddly Soft Bodywash 500Ml

4.5(2)Write a review
Fred & Flo Cuddly Soft Bodywash 500Ml
£ 1.00
£0.20/100ml

Product Description

  • Fred & Flo Moisturising Baby Body Wash
  • Fred & Flo cuddly soft baby wash is mild and gentle to cleanse baby’s delicate skin without drying it out. With added baby oil it will help leave skin feeling extra soft and smooth. A soap free and no tears formula makes it gentle enough for newborns and has been paediatrician approved and dermatologically tested.
  • • no tears • hypoallergenic
  • Our soft baby wash is mild and gentle to cleanse baby’s delicate skin without drying it out. With added baby oil it will help leave skin feeling extra soft and smooth. A soap free and no tears formula makes it gentle enough for newborns and has been paediatrician approved and dermatologically tested.
  • Pack size: 500ml

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Aqua, Glycerin, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Lauryl Glucoside, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Parfum, Styrene/Acrylates Copolymer, Sodium Chloride, Hydroxypropyl Starch Phosphate, Coco-Glucoside, Glyceryl Oleate, Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate, Paraffinum Liquidum, PEG-150 Distearate, Citric Acid, Tetrasodium Glutamate Diacetate, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Sodium Hydroxide, Tocopherol, Hydrogenated Palm Glycerides Citrate, Ascorbyl Palmitate.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • To wash your baby's body, gently massage a small amount into a lather using your hand or a sponge. Rinse thoroughly.

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500ml e

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Soft and gentle

5 stars

Soft and gentle, lathers well, leaves skin soft, nice scent like baby lotion

Bath wash

4 stars

This has a very light fragrance. It agress with my daughters skin. Will be trying it out the whole range.

Usually bought next

Fred & Flo Baby Shampoo 500Ml

£ 1.00
£0.20/100ml

Tesco Essentials Soft Sponges 2 Pack

£ 0.60
£0.30/each

Fred & Flo 64 Fragranced Free Wipes

£ 0.52
£0.01/each

Offer

Fred & Flo Baby Bedtime Bath 500Ml

£ 1.00
£0.20/100ml

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here