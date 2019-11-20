Fred & Flo Cuddly Soft Bodywash 500Ml

Soft and gentle
Soft and gentle, lathers well, leaves skin soft, nice scent like baby lotion
Bath wash
This has a very light fragrance. It agress with my daughters skin. Will be trying it out the whole range.
INGREDIENTS: Aqua, Glycerin, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Lauryl Glucoside, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Parfum, Styrene/Acrylates Copolymer, Sodium Chloride, Hydroxypropyl Starch Phosphate, Coco-Glucoside, Glyceryl Oleate, Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate, Paraffinum Liquidum, PEG-150 Distearate, Citric Acid, Tetrasodium Glutamate Diacetate, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Sodium Hydroxide, Tocopherol, Hydrogenated Palm Glycerides Citrate, Ascorbyl Palmitate.
Produced in the U.K.
Bottle. Plastic widely recycled
500ml e
