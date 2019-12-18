Fred & Flo Bubble Bath & Wash 500Ml

Product Description
- Fred & Flo Baby 2 in 1 Bubble Bath & Wash
- Fred & Flo 2 in 1 bubble bath and wash is mild and gentle with lots of splish splash bubbles which gently cleanses baby’s delicate skin without drying it out. A soap free and no tears formula makes it gentle enough for newborns and has been paediatrician approved and dermatologically tested. Suitable to use as a bubble bath or wash.
- • no tears • hypoallergenic
- Pack size: 500ml
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Glycerin, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Lauroamphoacetate, Parfum, Citric Acid, Styrene/Acrylates Copolymer, Sodium Benzoate, Polyquaternium-7, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Glycolate, Tetrasodium Glutamate Diacetate, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Sodium Hydroxide.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Preparation and Usage
- Simply pour into warm, running water and swirl around with your hand to create a fun bubble bath for your baby. To wash your baby's body, gently massage a small amount into a creamy lather using your hand or a sponge. Rinse thoroughly.
Recycling info
Bottle. Plastic widely recycled
Net Contents
500ml e
