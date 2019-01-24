By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Fred & Flo Baby Bedtime Bath 500Ml

5(2)Write a review
Fred & Flo Baby Bedtime Bath 500Ml
£ 1.00
£0.20/100ml

Product Description

  • Fred & Flo Baby Bedtime Bath
  • Fred & Flo sleep tight bedtime bath is mild and gentle with a light soothing fragrance to help make bedtime relaxing. A soap free and no tears formula makes it gentle enough for newborns and has been paediatrician approved and dermatologically tested.
  • Soothing fragrance night time is sleepy time • no tears • hypoallergenic
  • Our bedtime bath is mild and gentle with a light soothing fragrance to help make bedtime relaxing. A soap free and no tears formula makes it gentle enough for newborns and has been paediatrician approved and dermatologically tested.
  • Pack size: 500ml

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Disodium Cocoamphodiacetate, Sodium Cocoamphoacetate, Parfum, Citric Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate, Tetrasodium Glutamate Diacetate, Sodium Hydroxide, Hexylene Glycol.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Simply pour into warm, running water and swirl around with your hand to create a relaxing bath for your baby.

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500ml e

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Give it a try

5 stars

Just as good as Johnson's switch to this and you won't be dissapointed

Love love love

5 stars

Bought this on a whim and I am now obsessed with it. I love the smell of it - it smells of softness and cuddles. I need to stock up

Usually bought next

Fred & Flo Baby Shampoo 500Ml

£ 1.00
£0.20/100ml

Fred & Flo 64 Fragranced Free Wipes

£ 0.52
£0.01/each

Offer

Tesco Essentials Soft Sponges 2 Pack

£ 0.60
£0.30/each

Fred & Flo Baby Head To Toe Wash 500Ml

£ 1.00
£0.20/100ml

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here