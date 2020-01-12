Merchant Gourmet Sun-Dried Tomatoes In Oil 280G

- Energy305 kJ 73 kcal4%
- Fat3.9g6%
- Saturates0.5g2%
- Sugars2.3g3%
- Salt0.90g15%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100g
Product Description
- Sun-dried tomatoes in sunflower oil
- Simply marinated
- Pack size: 280G
Information
Ingredients
Sun Dried Tomato (57%), Sunflower Oil (40%), Salt, Wine Vinegar
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened keep refrigerated in the oil and use within 1 month.Best before end: See lid
Preparation and Usage
- Easy to prepare
- Ready to use from the jar.
- Simply chop finely then stir through pasta with olives and torn basil leaves.
- Alternately, use the oil from the tomatoes as a dressing by mixing with lemon juice and cracked black pepper.
Number of uses
Serves 6 (28.3g per serving)
Name and address
- Merchant Gourmet,
- 2 Rollins Street,
- London,
- SE15 1EW.
Return to
Drained weight
170g
Net Contents
280g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy kJ/kcal
|1078/259
|Fat
|13.8g
|of which saturates
|1.7g
|Carbohydrates
|22.1g
|of which sugars
|8.2g
|Fibre
|9.5g
|Protein
|6.8g
|Salt
|3.18g
