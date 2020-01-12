By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Merchant Gourmet Sun-Dried Tomatoes In Oil 280G

Merchant Gourmet Sun-Dried Tomatoes In Oil 280G
Each 28.3g serving provides:
  • Energy305 kJ 73 kcal
    4%
  • Fat3.9g
    6%
  • Saturates0.5g
    2%
  • Sugars2.3g
    3%
  • Salt0.90g
    15%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100g

Product Description

  • Sun-dried tomatoes in sunflower oil
  • Get creative
  • Check out this recipe online at Merchant-Gourmet.com
  • Say hello!
  • Twitter, Facebook and Instagram
  • Simply marinated
  • Pack size: 280G

Information

Ingredients

Sun Dried Tomato (57%), Sunflower Oil (40%), Salt, Wine Vinegar

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened keep refrigerated in the oil and use within 1 month.Best before end: See lid

Preparation and Usage

  • Easy to prepare
  • Ready to use from the jar.
  • Simply chop finely then stir through pasta with olives and torn basil leaves.
  • Alternately, use the oil from the tomatoes as a dressing by mixing with lemon juice and cracked black pepper.

Number of uses

Serves 6 (28.3g per serving)

Name and address

  • Merchant Gourmet,
  • 2 Rollins Street,
  • London,
  • SE15 1EW.

Return to

  • Merchant Gourmet,
  • 2 Rollins Street,
  • London,
  • SE15 1EW.

Drained weight

170g

Net Contents

280g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy kJ/kcal1078/259
Fat 13.8g
of which saturates 1.7g
Carbohydrates22.1g
of which sugars 8.2g
Fibre 9.5g
Protein 6.8g
Salt 3.18g

