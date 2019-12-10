By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Adnams Ghost Ship Bottle Beer 0.5% 500Ml

4.5(22)Write a review
£ 1.59
£3.18/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Ghost Ship 0.5% Citrus Pale Ale
  • Bold citrus flavours from citra hops
  • Dealcoholised Beer from the coast
  • Pack size: 500ml

Information

Ingredients

Water, Malted Barley, Malted Rye, Hops, Yeast

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Rye

Alcohol Units

0.25

ABV

0.5% vol

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best before: See bottle neck.

Name and address

  • Brewed by:
  • Adnams,
  • Southwold,
  • Suffolk,
  • England,
  • IP18 6JW.

Return to

  • Adnams,
  • Southwold,
  • Suffolk,
  • England,
  • IP18 6JW.
  • adnams.co.uk

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml1 portion = 500ml
Energy 98kJ / 23kcal490kJ / 115kcal
Fat <0.10g<0.1g
of Which Saturates <0.10g<0.1g
Carbohydrates4.4g21.8g
of Which Sugars 0.1g0.7g
Protein 0.5g2.5g
Salt <0.10g<0.10g

22 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Great flavoured low alcohol beer

5 stars

I think this is a very good product. I have been drinking beer for over thirty years and have tried many!! As a low alcohol beer the flavour is really very good and the characters of a "real beer" flavour are all still there. If you are driving or have some other reason for laying off the beer.. This one is well worth a try!

Excellent beer, top of the AF list!

5 stars

Absolute favourite if I'm on a alcohol free night out. This tastes really good, it's unbelievable it's alcohol free. Will buy this now i know Tesco stock it.

Like the alcoholic version

5 stars

As others have said, this is one of the best low alcohol beers, in my opinion and very similar to the alcoholic version. A hoppy rather than malty tasting beer. Pity my local Tesco (Dereham) has nearly always sold out.

It wasn't for me.

1 stars

I tried this based on all the positive reviews. I've had other low or alcohol free beers before like the 0.0% versions of Heineken, Bavaria and San Miguel. Also Erdinger 0.5%. Those are all very good if not excellent and taste pretty close to the real thing. Then I tried this and it has the strongest taste of... something, but it isn't beer. At least not as I know it. A sickly taste which stays in your mouth for a long time afterwards and produces a strong smell which lingers in the air for hours. I only drank a third of the bottle and poured the rest away. Each to their own.

I do like a bitter when I drink beer. It's not ver

4 stars

I do like a bitter when I drink beer. It's not very often I drink beer, I have to really fancy one. The first couple of sips I was not sure, but it has the flavour of a real strong beer, and you would think it is a high alcohol beer. Adnams apparently filter out the alcohol to get this one down to 0.5% so it is really brewed as normal, that's what I understand from Adnams web site.. I will buy this again. My purpose in buying it was I started running 2 months ago and was looking at the fish town beer runners. I was reading about beer drinking for hydration, but I wanted low alcohol. Also, the Tarahumara runners of Mexico drink a low alcohol corn beer for hydration and carbs.

Just as good as the regular version

5 stars

Best low alcohol beer on the market (according to my husband 😉)

This is so nice

5 stars

This is so nice

Tasty recommended

5 stars

Tasty recommended

A low alcohol beer that tastes like real beer.

5 stars

So many low alcohol beers taste very thin and its obvious there is no alcohol in them - you can taste the absence. Not with Ghost Ship! There is so much flavour in this beer - perhaps because of the citra hops - you can almost believe its normal beer. The only giveaway is that you don't fall over and get arrested for drunk driving after a session on it!

Great tasting Low-Alcohol Beer

5 stars

One of if not the Best tasting 'Low Alcohol' beers on the market, it has a nice hoppy/citrus flavour due I should think to the use of the Citra hop.

1-10 of 22 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

