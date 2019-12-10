By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Brewdog Lost Lager Can 12X330ml

Product Description

  • Beer
  • Find out more: brewdog.com/unicornfund
  • Unicorns are the national animal of Scotland, our homeland. They are also the inspiration behind our audacious approach to alternative altruism, dubbed the unicorn fund. We brewed this very beer to celebrate the impact that the unicorn fund has on the world around us.
  • Lost lager is a dry-hopped pilsner made with classic German saphir hops, giving vibrant citrus and stonefruit notes. Built from Bavarian yeast, it has a crisp clean taste. This is lager like it was. Like it should be. Like it will be.
  • Malts: Pilsner Malt, Carapils
  • Hops: Magnum, Spalter, Saphir
  • Vegan
  • Pack size: 3960ml

Information

Ingredients

Water, Malted Barley, Yeast, Hops

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley

Tasting Notes

  • Lost lager is a dry-hopped pilsner made with classic German saphir hops, giving vibrant citrus and stonefruit notes. Built from Bavarian yeast, it has a crisp clean taste

ABV

4.7% vol

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Store cold

Preparation and Usage

  • Drink fresh

Recycling info

Box. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Brewed & canned by:
  • BrewDog plc,
  • Balmacassie Commercial Park,
  • Ellon,
  • Scotland,
  • AB41 8BX.

Return to

  • BrewDog plc,
  • Balmacassie Commercial Park,
  • Ellon,
  • Scotland,
  • AB41 8BX.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

12 x 330ml ℮

