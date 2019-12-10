Brewdog Lost Lager Can 12X330ml
Offer
Product Description
- Beer
- Find out more: brewdog.com/unicornfund
- Unicorns are the national animal of Scotland, our homeland. They are also the inspiration behind our audacious approach to alternative altruism, dubbed the unicorn fund. We brewed this very beer to celebrate the impact that the unicorn fund has on the world around us.
- Lost lager is a dry-hopped pilsner made with classic German saphir hops, giving vibrant citrus and stonefruit notes. Built from Bavarian yeast, it has a crisp clean taste. This is lager like it was. Like it should be. Like it will be.
- Malts: Pilsner Malt, Carapils
- Hops: Magnum, Spalter, Saphir
- Vegan
- Pack size: 3960ml
Information
Ingredients
Water, Malted Barley, Yeast, Hops
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley
Tasting Notes
- Lost lager is a dry-hopped pilsner made with classic German saphir hops, giving vibrant citrus and stonefruit notes. Built from Bavarian yeast, it has a crisp clean taste
ABV
4.7% vol
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Store cold
Preparation and Usage
- Drink fresh
Recycling info
Box. Recyclable
Name and address
- Brewed & canned by:
- BrewDog plc,
- Balmacassie Commercial Park,
- Ellon,
- Scotland,
- AB41 8BX.
Return to
- BrewDog plc,
- Balmacassie Commercial Park,
- Ellon,
- Scotland,
- AB41 8BX.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
12 x 330ml ℮
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019