Folonari Prosecco Spumante 75Cl

Product Description
- White Italian Wine
- You will fall in love with this crisp and fruity Prosecco! Folonari, the passion of Italy in every bottle.
- Wine of Italy
- Pack size: 75cl
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
Tasting Notes
- With delicate, lingering perlage. Distinct candied fruit on the nose, while the mouth delivers hints of ripe fruit. The finale is long and lingering
Region of Origin
Veneto
Alcohol Units
8.3
ABV
11% vol
Producer
Folonari S.p.A. (Supplier name: Gruppo Italiano Vini S.p.A.)
Type of Closure
Other
Wine Maker
Marco Galeazzo
Country
Italy
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Glera
Vinification Details
- The grapes are immediately soft crushed and pressed to extract the free-run juice. First alcoholic fermentation is at controlled temperature (16 - 18°C), to obtain a base wine that is then refermented in an autoclave.
History
- Folonari has been synonymous with fine Italian wine since 1825, when its founders, Francesco and Italo Folonari, in their shop in Edolo, not very far from Milan, used to personally select the best parcels of wine. Their purpose was very simple: to offer good quality wines to all the Italian families. Nowadays, the Folonari team still pursues the same goal on larger scale including the recently born sparkling wines. Folonari brings you the passion of Italy in every bottle
Regional Information
- Folonari respect for the different Italian terroirs is translated in the careful choice of meticulous and continuous relationship with local winegrowers from the most important Italian wine regions. The finest grapes are selected in order to generate fragrances and flavours that only the most representative wines of the Italian tradition are capable of offering. The region is blessed with the perfect balance between rain, temperature and a variety of soils.
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to
Produce of
Product of Italy
Warnings
- WARNING! CONTENTS UNDER PRESSURE - Point away from people when opening.
Name and address
- Folonari S.p.A.,
- Bardolino,
- Italia.
Return to
- Folonari S.p.A.,
- Bardolino,
- Italia.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
750ml ℮
Safety information
WARNING! CONTENTS UNDER PRESSURE - Point away from people when opening.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019