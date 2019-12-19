By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Folonari Prosecco Spumante 75Cl

image 1 of Folonari Prosecco Spumante 75Cl
£ 9.00
£9.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • White Italian Wine
  • You will fall in love with this crisp and fruity Prosecco! Folonari, the passion of Italy in every bottle.
  • Wine of Italy
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • With delicate, lingering perlage. Distinct candied fruit on the nose, while the mouth delivers hints of ripe fruit. The finale is long and lingering

Region of Origin

Veneto

Alcohol Units

8.3

ABV

11% vol

Producer

Folonari S.p.A. (Supplier name: Gruppo Italiano Vini S.p.A.)

Type of Closure

Other

Wine Maker

Marco Galeazzo

Country

Italy

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Glera

Vinification Details

  • The grapes are immediately soft crushed and pressed to extract the free-run juice. First alcoholic fermentation is at controlled temperature (16 - 18°C), to obtain a base wine that is then refermented in an autoclave.

History

  • Folonari has been synonymous with fine Italian wine since 1825, when its founders, Francesco and Italo Folonari, in their shop in Edolo, not very far from Milan, used to personally select the best parcels of wine. Their purpose was very simple: to offer good quality wines to all the Italian families. Nowadays, the Folonari team still pursues the same goal on larger scale including the recently born sparkling wines. Folonari brings you the passion of Italy in every bottle

Regional Information

  • Folonari respect for the different Italian terroirs is translated in the careful choice of meticulous and continuous relationship with local winegrowers from the most important Italian wine regions. The finest grapes are selected in order to generate fragrances and flavours that only the most representative wines of the Italian tradition are capable of offering. The region is blessed with the perfect balance between rain, temperature and a variety of soils.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to

Produce of

Product of Italy

Warnings

  • WARNING! CONTENTS UNDER PRESSURE - Point away from people when opening.

Name and address

  Folonari S.p.A.,
  Bardolino,
  Italia.

Return to

  • Folonari S.p.A.,
  • Bardolino,
  • Italia.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

750ml ℮

Safety information

