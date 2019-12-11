Tesco Mince Pies For Dogs 2 Pack
Offer
Product Description
- A complementary pet food for dogs.
- Handmade Mince Pies for Dogs
Information
Ingredients
COMPOSITION: Cereals, Yoghurt, Carob, Oils and Fats, Vegetables, Flaked Wheat, Linseed.
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUENTS: Protein 8%, Crude Fibre 2%, Fat Content 16%, Inorganic Matter 2%
Calories 391 kcal per 100g
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Preparation and Usage
- Feeding guide
- Feed as a treat or reward amount dependent on level of activity.
- Make sure fresh drinking water is always available for your pet.
Number of uses
Servings
Recycling info
Lid. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
- Marine Road,
- Dun Laoghaire,
- Co. Dublin.
Net Contents
2 x Mince Pies
Nutrition
Typical Values
|Analytical constituents
|Protein
|8%
|Crude fibre
|2%
|Fat content
|16%
|Inorganic matter
|2%
|Calories
|391 kcal/100g
