By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Mince Pies For Dogs 2 Pack

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Mince Pies For Dogs 2 Pack

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 2.00
£1.00/each

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

Offer

Product Description

  • A complementary pet food for dogs.
  • Handmade Mince Pies for Dogs

Information

Ingredients

COMPOSITION: Cereals, Yoghurt, Carob, Oils and Fats, Vegetables, Flaked Wheat, Linseed.

ANALYTICAL CONSTITUENTS: Protein 8%, Crude Fibre 2%, Fat Content 16%, Inorganic Matter 2%

Calories 391 kcal per 100g

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Feeding guide
  • Feed as a treat or reward amount dependent on level of activity.
  • Make sure fresh drinking water is always available for your pet.

Number of uses

Servings

Recycling info

Lid. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

2 x Mince Pies

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAnalytical constituents
Protein8%
Crude fibre2%
Fat content16%
Inorganic matter2%
Calories391 kcal/100g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco Pigs In Blankets For Dogs 125G

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 1.00
£8.00/kg

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

Offer

Tesco Macarons For Dogs 8 Pack

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 2.50
£0.31/each

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

Naturo Pet Dog Christmas Dinner

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 1.25
£3.13/kg

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

Tesco Dog Biscuit Christmas Stars 72G

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 2.00
£2.78/100g

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here