Ella's Kitchen Strawberry Rhubarb & Apples 120G

Lovely texture and smell!
We mainly do BLW but Emily loves fruit purée so we were excited to try this! She’s never had rhubarb before but loved it! It’s a nice smooth texture and smells delicious- like fresh apples. She finished nearly a whole pouch and then we added the rest of her pouch to her porridge the next morning. Definitely a nice unusual flavour we are glad we tried! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Perfect
My son loved this one, we have since purchased a number of these. I liked the fact it was all fruit which I find my son, Brian, prefers. He's not so keen on the veg/fruit mixed pouches I've found. But he seems to love and enjoy most. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
LOVE LOVE LOVE!!
My daughter is normally a very fussy eater, especially when it comes to puddings, but as soon as she tried this she was dying for more. I actually let her take the pouch and feed herself, which she did quite easily by drinking it. I will be buying this product again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great product
Received this as a free sample to see if my daughter would like it, and it went down a treat! By far one of her favourites .............................................................................. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Loved it!
My little boy actually ate this after his dinner on the plane home from our family holiday to Portugal. He devoured it so I’m assuming it was delicious! It also kept him quiet on the plane for a while - bonus! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Delicious!
I ordered this particular one as I hadn’t seen it in the supermarket before. Knowing that my daughter has a bit of a sweet tooth I thought this would be a hit and I wasn’t wrong. I will be keeping my eyes peeled to see this in the supermarket in future! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
We loved it
I have a 6 month old and 18 month old. They both loved it!! It was eaten so quickly I didn't get a picture. Lovely packaging, easy to use and tastes delicious. We have since bought more and used them to mix with baby porridge and baby rice [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great taste
I got this for my daughter and she loved it.Very nutritious and tasty.Will definitely be buying this product in the future.Love this range of products anyway.Pouches are handy for days out too.Good size for little fingers to hold. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Tasty treat
My daughter loved this pouch, we froze it in little ice lolly moulds and gave it to her as a cool treat in the hot weather. She seemed to enjoy it as much as her previous favourite - the coconut and banana pouch! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great unique flavour
When this pouch arrived arthur and i couldn't wait to give it a go. It has a nice smooth texture and tastes very sweet. Arthur loved it. I was trying to save some for the following day but he wanted it all in one sitting! Have purchased again! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]