Ella's Kitchen Strawberry Rhubarb & Apples 120G

£ 1.10
£0.92/100g

Product Description

  • Strawberries Rhubarb + Apples
  • P.S. let's be friends
  • Sign up at ellaskitchen.co.uk
  • Hello, I'm 100% organic pureed strawberries, rhubarb + apples - with nothing else added.
  • Who am I for? My ingredients are suitable from 4 months. I'm also great mixed into chunkier food for babies ready for more texture. The Government advises that you don't need to wean your little one until they are 6 months. Every baby is different!
  • My dad made a promise to me and my brother Paddy that he would only use stuff in our products that is full of goodness. I told him everything also has to taste great and he agreed!
  • Ella x
  • I'm organic perfect purees
  • Super smooth
  • No big lumps and nothing artificial
  • Just yummy organic food for babies
  • I'm gluten free
  • No added sugar - I contain naturally occurring sugars
  • No added salt
  • Pack size: 120G
  • No added sugar or salt

Information

Ingredients

Organic Apples 59%, Organic Strawberries 25%, Organic Rhubarb 16%, Other Stuff 0%

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Keep me in a cupboard. Once opened, I can be kept in the fridge for up to 48 hours. I can be frozen - I'll be a bit cold but still taste yummy!

Produce of

I'm produced in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Using me: Squeeze me into a bowl or straight onto a spoon. To warm me, stand me in hot water + check I'm not too hot. Never put my pouch in the microwave.

Warnings

  • Warning: My cap could be a choking hazard to children under 36 months. Please always keep out of their reach. If I am damaged or look inflated with air, do not feed me to your baby and return the damaged pouch to us.

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Ella's Kitchen,
  • RG9 4QG,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Call us on +44 (0)330 016 5221
  • Freepost Ella's Kitchen
  • Ella's Kitchen,
  • RG9 4QG,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

36 Months

Net Contents

120g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper pack
Energy 134kJ/32kcal161kJ/38kcal
Fat <0.5g<0.5g
-of which saturates <0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate 6.3g7.6g
-of which sugars 6.3g7.6g
Fibre 1.9g2.3g
Protein <0.5g<0.5g
Salt <0.01g<0.01g

Safety information

Warning: My cap could be a choking hazard to children under 36 months. Please always keep out of their reach. If I am damaged or look inflated with air, do not feed me to your baby and return the damaged pouch to us.

Lovely texture and smell!

5 stars

We mainly do BLW but Emily loves fruit purée so we were excited to try this! She’s never had rhubarb before but loved it! It’s a nice smooth texture and smells delicious- like fresh apples. She finished nearly a whole pouch and then we added the rest of her pouch to her porridge the next morning. Definitely a nice unusual flavour we are glad we tried! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Perfect

5 stars

My son loved this one, we have since purchased a number of these. I liked the fact it was all fruit which I find my son, Brian, prefers. He's not so keen on the veg/fruit mixed pouches I've found. But he seems to love and enjoy most. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

LOVE LOVE LOVE!!

5 stars

My daughter is normally a very fussy eater, especially when it comes to puddings, but as soon as she tried this she was dying for more. I actually let her take the pouch and feed herself, which she did quite easily by drinking it. I will be buying this product again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great product

5 stars

Received this as a free sample to see if my daughter would like it, and it went down a treat! By far one of her favourites .............................................................................. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Loved it!

5 stars

My little boy actually ate this after his dinner on the plane home from our family holiday to Portugal. He devoured it so I’m assuming it was delicious! It also kept him quiet on the plane for a while - bonus! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Delicious!

5 stars

I ordered this particular one as I hadn’t seen it in the supermarket before. Knowing that my daughter has a bit of a sweet tooth I thought this would be a hit and I wasn’t wrong. I will be keeping my eyes peeled to see this in the supermarket in future! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

We loved it

5 stars

I have a 6 month old and 18 month old. They both loved it!! It was eaten so quickly I didn't get a picture. Lovely packaging, easy to use and tastes delicious. We have since bought more and used them to mix with baby porridge and baby rice [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great taste

5 stars

I got this for my daughter and she loved it.Very nutritious and tasty.Will definitely be buying this product in the future.Love this range of products anyway.Pouches are handy for days out too.Good size for little fingers to hold. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tasty treat

4 stars

My daughter loved this pouch, we froze it in little ice lolly moulds and gave it to her as a cool treat in the hot weather. She seemed to enjoy it as much as her previous favourite - the coconut and banana pouch! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great unique flavour

5 stars

When this pouch arrived arthur and i couldn't wait to give it a go. It has a nice smooth texture and tastes very sweet. Arthur loved it. I was trying to save some for the following day but he wanted it all in one sitting! Have purchased again! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

