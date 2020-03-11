By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Nuby Coverall Bib

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of Nuby Coverall Bib
£ 4.00
£4.00/each

Offer

Product Description

  • Cover All Bib
  • See the complete Nûby™ range on www.nuby-uk.com
  • For competitions & offers join us on
  • Twitter: NubyUK, Facebook: NubyUK
  • Deaf Children's Literacy Project
  • This purchase will help support Deaf Children's Literacy Project
  • Designed by Luv n' care® in the U.S.A.
  • Contents: 100% PEVA. Exclusive of decoration.
  • Toddler training bib
  • For independent eating
  • Long sleeves wipe clean
  • Long sleeve bib keeps baby clean
  • Waterproof and wipe clean material
  • Secure easy fasten neck

Information

Produce of

Made in China

Preparation and Usage

  • Care Instructions:
  • Wipe clean only. Do not iron. Wash dark colours separately.

Warnings

  • Please read and retain this important information for future reference.
  • WARNING! KEEP AWAY FROM FIRE. Never leave your baby unattended whilst feeding. Ensure adult supervision at all times. Always remove bib after feeding.

Name and address

  • Nûby UK LLP,
  • Unit 6,
  • Boldon Court,
  • Burford Way,
  • Boldon Business Park,
  • Newcastle upon Tyne,

Return to

  • Nûby UK LLP,
  • Unit 6,
  • Boldon Court,
  • Burford Way,
  • Boldon Business Park,
  • Newcastle upon Tyne,
  • NE35 9PY.
  • Freephone number: 0800 334 5844
  • enquiries@nubyuk.com
  • www.nuby-uk.com
  • www.nuby.com

Lower age limit

12 Months

Safety information

View more safety information

Please read and retain this important information for future reference. WARNING! KEEP AWAY FROM FIRE. Never leave your baby unattended whilst feeding. Ensure adult supervision at all times. Always remove bib after feeding.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Nuby Catch All Bib Twin Pack

£ 4.00
£2.00/each

Offer

Tommee Tippee Explora Soft Tip Weaning Spoons X5

£ 3.50
£0.70/each

Tommee Tippee Explora Roll & Go Bib

£ 3.70
£3.70/each

Nuby Bubble Bandana Teether 2 Pack

£ 5.00
£2.50/each

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here