Fred & Flo 60 Apple Scented Toilet Wipes

3(2)Write a review
Fred & Flo 60 Apple Scented Toilet Wipes
£ 0.70
£0.01/each

Product Description

  • 60 apple fragrance toilet wipes.
  • Fred & Flo apple fragranced toilet wipes have been specially developed to help your little one stay clean and fresh during toilet training. Formulated to be super soft and gentle on little bottoms and are perfectly sized for small hands to help them build confidence during toilet training. Dermatologically tested and pH balanced, which helps maintain a suitable pH for skin.
  • WRITTEN CLAIM: super soft for clean bottoms
  • “Fred I wonder if you’ve seen, These wipes that make your bottom clean?” “Yes, they make my bottom happy, Now that I don’t wear a nappy” Specially developed to help your little one stay clean and fresh during toilet training. Formulated to be super soft and gentle on little bottoms and are perfectly sized for small hands to help them build confidence during toilet training. Dermatologically tested and pH balanced, which helps maintain a suitable pH for skin. Suitable for vegans

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Aqua, Phenoxyethanol, Glycerin, Sodium Benzoate, Cetearyl Isononanoate, Potassium Sorbate, Ceteareth-20, Cetearyl Alcohol, Parfum, Citric Acid, Coco-Glucoside, Glyceryl Stearate, Ceteareth-12, Cetyl Palmitate, Benzoic Acid, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Tocopheryl Acetate.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Encourage your child to peel back the label and remove a wipe. To use, wipe the bottom front to back. If your toddler uses more than one wipe, always flush the wipes away one at a time. Reseal label after use to keep wipes moist. As wipes are flushable, please remove wipe as gently as possible to avoid tearing.

Recycling info

Wrap. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

60

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Poor

1 stars

Poor quality compared to brand names - they just rip to easy.

It is great that they are flushable!!

5 stars

It is great that they are flushable!!

