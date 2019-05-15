Fred & Flo 60 Sensitive Toilet Wipes

As good as wipes generally get.
I should start by saying I wouldn't give most wipes more than 4* because they say they're flushable.... And they are.... But that doesn't mean you should ever flush them! These are on that list. They say flushable... And you CAN physically flush them. But then I CAN physically flush a sock, a key or a small kitten. They take longer than most wipes to dry out, which is what I look for now nobody seems to sell reuseable tubs for them! And they are extremely gentle to sensitive skin. I've even used them to remove eye makeup!
Great for the price
Good quality, I prefer these toilet wipes to the andrex wipes.
Great priduct
Very nice toilet wipes,know meant for children but find adequate for adult use,good value for money,gentle and clean well