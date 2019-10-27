By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tommee Tippee No Touch Digital Thermometer 0M+

4.5(18)Write a review
Tommee Tippee No Touch Digital Thermometer 0M+
£ 50.00
£50.00/each

Product Description

  • Digital No Touch Forehead Thermometer
  • Quick and accurate
  • The Digital No Touch Thermometer provides a fast two-second accurate reading for your peace of mind and baby's comfort.
  • Fever Indication
  • If your baby's temperature is too high, the Fever indication system on the Digital No Touch Thermometer will sound three short beeps will sound followed by one long beep to warn for potential fever.
  • Measure surface temperature
  • Select the infrared mode and point the scanner at any object to get an accurate measurement of its surface temperature. No more guessing when baby's bottle or food is the right temperature.
  • Memory Function
  • The digital thermometer stores 25 memory readings allowing you to monitor baby's temperature over a period of time with ease.
  • Switch between Fahrenheit or Celsius
  • You can alter how the temperature is recorded by switching between temperature in Fahrenheit or Celsius. To do this, go into power off mode, press and hold the START button then press the STAND-BY (ON/MEM) button for 3 seconds. °C will switch to °F. You can use the same process to switch back from °F to °C. NOTE: when you switch between °C and °F the memory will be cleared
  • Measure surface temperature
  • You can measure the surface temperature of any object, such as water, milk, cloth or skin, using the infrared mode. To do this, turn the thermometer on, then press and hold the STAND-BY (ON/MEM) button, and START button at the same time. You will get the real time temperature immediately and in will be continuously updated as you hold the START button.
  • TIPS FOR TAKING AN ACCURATE READING
  • • Patient must be inside for 30 minutes before taking a measurement.
  • • The patient and device must be in the same stable ambient (room) temperature for 15 minutes before operating.
  • • Always make sure the scanner lens is clean and undamaged.
  • • If the eyebrow area is covered with hair, sweat, make-up or dirt, please clean the area beforehand to improve reading accuracy.
  • • Patients should not drink, eat or be physically active before / while taking the measurement. Remove hats and wait 10 minutes before taking a measurement.
  • • Always hold the thermometer and forehead steady when taking a reading. Do not move the thermometer until you hear the final beep.
  • • Don't take a measurement during or immediately after nursing a baby.
  • Keep an accurate eye on your baby's health with the Tommee Tippee Digital No Touch Forehead Thermometer. The calm and comfortable way to measure your baby's temperature, perfect for checking the temperature of a sleeping child without disturbing them.
  • Our thermometer is quick, accurate and really easy to use. Just hold the scanner up to 4cm away from the centre of the forehead, press the start button and the temperature will show on the LCD display panel within two seconds. Or use the infrared mode to measure the surface temperature of any object - useful to get an accurate temperature reading for baby's milk or food.
  • Who is Tommee Tippee?
  • 50 years ago, two Californian brothers created a weighted base ‘non tip' cup and named it after their dog Tommee. A British businessman loved the cup and brought Tommee Tippee back to the UK, where we're now the number 1 feeding brand. For 50 years, we've made award-winning, innovative products that are designed to make life a little bit easier for parents. Today we're in families' homes in over 50 countries around the world. #ParentOn.
  • Material Listing: ABS, Silicone, HDPE, LLDPE
  • Contents: Thermometer x 1, instruction leaflet x 1, Battery AAA x 2
  • Non-intrusive thermometer for forehead readings
  • Perfect for reading the temperature of a sleeping child
  • Fast 2 second results
  • Fever indicator for when temperature is too high
  • Measure surface temperature of milk or baby food with infrared mode
  • Memory function (stores last 25 readings)

Information

Storage

It should be stored at room temperature between: -20~+50°C, RH ≦ 85%

Produce of

Made in China

Preparation and Usage

  • Important instructions included inside this pack.
  • Please read and retain for future reference.

Name and address

  • Mayborn Group,
  • Northumberland Business Park West,
  • Cramlington,
  • Northumberland,
  • NE23 7RH.

Return to

  • Any Questions?
  • Visit our website www.tommeetippee.com
  • Mayborn Group,
  • Northumberland Business Park West,
  • Cramlington,
  • Northumberland,
  • NE23 7RH.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

18 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Not recommendable

1 stars

I don’t recommend this to anyone. Temperature is constantly changing and very very confused to use. Technology behind this is not good.

Takes abit of getting used to!

3 stars

I decided to invest in a 'no touch' thermometer after struggling to use an 'in ear' thermometer which felt too big for my newborn. Overall my opinion of the Tommee Tippee no touch thermometer is good once i got over a couple of teething problems.... I found myself wanting to hold down the standby button to turn off the thermometer but instead this button would change between C and F temperatures and change the mode from an auditable beep or silent mode. I wish there was maybe a menu button to alter these settings. Also be aware that environment can affect the readings so don't use straight away after being outdoors or soon after a bath. However the thermometer has got some nice features like storing the last 25 readings and a silent mode so the beep doesn't disturb my little one. The instruction booklet is helpful and readings appear accurate so far on the LCD display! And lastly, it comes with batteries! Nothing worse than buying a product then having to go out and buy batteries to get up and running! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Everything i have needed!

5 stars

As a family with 3 young kids this thermometer was delivered at the perfect time. Our whole house has been down with the dreaded bug. My kids always hated getting temperature took up to now due to interfering with their ears. Now it is a novelty. So convenient..great memory function. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Brilliant Product

5 stars

I got this thermometer last week & it has been a godsend. My 4 month old absolutely hates thermometers under his arms & it was always a fight to get an accurate reading. This thermometer enabled me to take his temperature within seconds without any fuss from my baby, this was especially handy after his immunisations. Simple, quick & easy to use. I highly recommend! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Quick and easy to use.

5 stars

I've used this a couple of times now. Initially I wasn't sure how accrue it wold be but comparing it to other thermometers it's just as accurate. Easy to use with one simple button. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Brilliant

5 stars

I had this thermometer delivered it is so handy when you have a little one that isn't well as you do not have to touch him/her to be able to take the temperature it is very easy to use with simple instructions [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Really reliable and easy to use

5 stars

I’ve had this thermometer about 2 weeks now and I already prefer it to my old one. It’s so much easier to take my 18 month olds temperature. No trying to keep her still and struggling, she actually laughs when I scan her. The readings are always really reliable, no huge fluctuations. I can even take a reading while she sleeps. The only bit I struggled with was getting it to stop erroring it took me a while to realise it works better if I wait for it to clear the memory, at it saves the previous recordings. This doesn’t put me off though. the instructions are very clear, and it also comes with batteries so you can use it straight away. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

No touch forehead thermometer

3 stars

The thermometer works quickly with an easy to read digital display. It can additionally be used to take surface temperature, for instance of baby's milk. The instructions could be clearer that you don't need to hold down the start button in order to obtain a reading and the battery compartment is quite stiff to open, but overall it's a good product that allows you to take temperature without disturbing baby. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

So easy to use!

5 stars

This product is amazing. It’s so easy to use and you can easily take baby’s temperature without touching them and waking them up. I have also used it on my wriggly toddler and it is also great for that. My toddler has always hated the under arm thermometers so this has been so useful, he doesn’t even know I’ve done it most the time and when he does it’s a fun thing that he enjoys having done. I would definitely recommend this to anyone with children, so much easier than the conventional thermometers to use. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fantastic Thermometer

5 stars

The instructions are so easy to follow, the Thermometer is so easy to use, it has a memory function so you can check what the child's temperature was when you last checked. The fact that it is contact less is amazing, both my girls were poorly and whilst they slept I could easily check their temperature without disturbing them, which is great when you don't want to disturb a poorly sleeping baby! It also turns itself off when it's not being used which is great so it saves it's battery life too, it's the best Thermometer that I have ever had, highly recommend to others [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 18 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Pampers New Baby Size 1 Jumbo Pack 72 Nappies

£ 9.00
£0.13/each

Offer

Lansinoh Hpa Lanolin Nipple Cream 40Ml

£ 10.00
£25.00/100ml

Tesco Nappy Bags 300

£ 0.35
£0.00/each

Braun Thermoscan 3

£ 27.99
£27.99/each

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here