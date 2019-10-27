Tommee Tippee No Touch Digital Thermometer 0M+

Not recommendable 1 stars A Tesco Customer27th October 2019 I don’t recommend this to anyone. Temperature is constantly changing and very very confused to use. Technology behind this is not good. Report

Takes abit of getting used to! 3 stars Review from tommeetippeeuk.com 7th March 2018 I decided to invest in a 'no touch' thermometer after struggling to use an 'in ear' thermometer which felt too big for my newborn. Overall my opinion of the Tommee Tippee no touch thermometer is good once i got over a couple of teething problems.... I found myself wanting to hold down the standby button to turn off the thermometer but instead this button would change between C and F temperatures and change the mode from an auditable beep or silent mode. I wish there was maybe a menu button to alter these settings. Also be aware that environment can affect the readings so don't use straight away after being outdoors or soon after a bath. However the thermometer has got some nice features like storing the last 25 readings and a silent mode so the beep doesn't disturb my little one. The instruction booklet is helpful and readings appear accurate so far on the LCD display! And lastly, it comes with batteries! Nothing worse than buying a product then having to go out and buy batteries to get up and running! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Everything i have needed! 5 stars Review from tommeetippeeuk.com 15th February 2018 As a family with 3 young kids this thermometer was delivered at the perfect time. Our whole house has been down with the dreaded bug. My kids always hated getting temperature took up to now due to interfering with their ears. Now it is a novelty. So convenient..great memory function. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Brilliant Product 5 stars Review from tommeetippeeuk.com 13th February 2018 I got this thermometer last week & it has been a godsend. My 4 month old absolutely hates thermometers under his arms & it was always a fight to get an accurate reading. This thermometer enabled me to take his temperature within seconds without any fuss from my baby, this was especially handy after his immunisations. Simple, quick & easy to use. I highly recommend! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Quick and easy to use. 5 stars Review from tommeetippeeuk.com 13th February 2018 I've used this a couple of times now. Initially I wasn't sure how accrue it wold be but comparing it to other thermometers it's just as accurate. Easy to use with one simple button. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Brilliant 5 stars Review from tommeetippeeuk.com 11th February 2018 I had this thermometer delivered it is so handy when you have a little one that isn't well as you do not have to touch him/her to be able to take the temperature it is very easy to use with simple instructions [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Really reliable and easy to use 5 stars Review from tommeetippeeuk.com 9th February 2018 I’ve had this thermometer about 2 weeks now and I already prefer it to my old one. It’s so much easier to take my 18 month olds temperature. No trying to keep her still and struggling, she actually laughs when I scan her. The readings are always really reliable, no huge fluctuations. I can even take a reading while she sleeps. The only bit I struggled with was getting it to stop erroring it took me a while to realise it works better if I wait for it to clear the memory, at it saves the previous recordings. This doesn’t put me off though. the instructions are very clear, and it also comes with batteries so you can use it straight away. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

No touch forehead thermometer 3 stars Review from tommeetippeeuk.com 8th February 2018 The thermometer works quickly with an easy to read digital display. It can additionally be used to take surface temperature, for instance of baby's milk. The instructions could be clearer that you don't need to hold down the start button in order to obtain a reading and the battery compartment is quite stiff to open, but overall it's a good product that allows you to take temperature without disturbing baby. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

So easy to use! 5 stars Review from tommeetippeeuk.com 8th February 2018 This product is amazing. It’s so easy to use and you can easily take baby’s temperature without touching them and waking them up. I have also used it on my wriggly toddler and it is also great for that. My toddler has always hated the under arm thermometers so this has been so useful, he doesn’t even know I’ve done it most the time and when he does it’s a fun thing that he enjoys having done. I would definitely recommend this to anyone with children, so much easier than the conventional thermometers to use. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]