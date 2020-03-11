By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tommee Tippee Anti Colic Medium Flow Teats 2 3M+

4.5(19)Write a review
£ 5.00
£ 5.00
£2.50/each

Offer

Product Description

  • Advanced Anti-Colic Med Flow Teats
  • Go with the flow
  • We offer different flow rates to keep up with your growing baby.
  • 3m+ med flow, 6m+ fast flow, 0m+ vari flow
  • Every baby is unique, so this is just a guide.
  • Materials listing: silicone.
  • Complies with EN 14350.

Information

Produce of

Made in China

Preparation and Usage

  • Only suitable for use with tommee tippee advanced anti-colic bottles.
  • These teats are not suitable for use with closer to nature bottles.
  • Important instructions and contact details included inside this pack. Please read and retain for future reference.

Name and address

  • Mayborn Group,
  • Northumberland Business Park West,
  • Cramlington,
  • Nothumberland,
  • NE23 7RH,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Jackel International Limited trading as:
  • Mayborn Group,
  • Northumberland Business Park West,
  • Cramlington,
  • Nothumberland,
  • NE23 7RH,
  • UK.
  • Any questions? Visit our website: www.tommeetippee.com

Upper age limit

3 Months

Net Contents

2 x Teats

19 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Good product

5 stars

First time I've used Tommee Tippee bottles and I'm very happy with them. My baby daughter fed well, and the temperature gauge is a nifty addition! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Anti colic is a god send !

5 stars

Been using these bottles with the anti colic facility and the teats with it, they are an absolute godsend! There is less wind which means there is a more happier baby and a More content baby which is important when you have other children to give attention to. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great product

5 stars

Easy to clean, baby liked them. Shame they are only compatible with Anti Colic bottles but that's fine! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great features

5 stars

Great easy to use features, my little boys taken to it really well. Easy to put together & no leaks! Extra handy to have a temperature guide too, another fab tommee Tippee product. Will definitely recommend to friends & family. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Thank goodness!!

5 stars

My son has been suffering colic, these were a goodsent. He is sleeping better and much calmer!! Thank you tommee tippee!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Less mess, less wind!

4 stars

I tried these tests with the anti colic bottle as my little girl has suffered from colic symptoms and trapped wind for a few weeks now. The tests allowed a steady flow- ideal to use along with her thicker comfort milk - and there was less spillage than usual. She also had less wind and fewer tummy cramps- winner! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Made a difference!

5 stars

I have a very windy baby and I definitely noticed a difference after using these along with the advanced anti colic bottles! He was a lot easier to settle after a feed and I even went out and purchased more, they are all we use now! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great teats

5 stars

We found these teats just right for my sons needs because although he is slightly older than the teat age at 6 months he is on a special hydrolised formula that is thin so it helped him not to come out too quickly but just right to meet his feeding needs [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Does its job!!

4 stars

These medium flow teats have worked really well for us and my 4 month old has no problems drinking from them. She is bringing up her burps much better after feeding. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Happy baby!

5 stars

Very pleased with the product. My son had awful colic and reflux before we made the switch to these bottles. He barely takes any wind in now and is a much happier content baby! Highly recommend [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 19 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

