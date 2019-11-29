By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Write a review
Tesco Essentials Fragrance Free Baby Wipes 72 Pack
Product Description

  • Tesco Essentials Baby Fragrance Free Wipes 72 pack
  • Fragrance free baby wipes that gently cleanse your baby’s delicate skin. Dermatologically tested.
  • Gentle on skin and dermatologically tested
  • Tesco Essentials Baby Fragrance Free Wipes 72 pack. Fragrance free baby wipes that gently cleanse your baby’s delicate skin. Dermatologically tested.

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Aqua, Phenoxyethanol, Sodium Benzoate, Propylene Glycol, Sodium Citrate, Benzoic Acid, Dehydroacetic Acid, Tetrasodium Glutamate Diacetate, Sodium Hydroxide, Citric Acid, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., Packed in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Pull the first wipe through the opening and you're ready to deal with anything and everything. Always reseal the label after use to keep the remaining wipes moist. Do not flush down the toilet, dispose of with normal household waste.

Recycling info

Wrap. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

72 Wipes

Easily fall apart in the hand

2 stars

Easily fall apart in the hand

Cleaning hands

5 stars

Cleaning hands

Rubbish

2 stars

These wipes are very thin, you can actually see through them. I bought 6 packets and every single packet has torn which means the air gets in and they dry out quicker. Absolutely useless.

Terrible quality - both wipes and packaging.

1 stars

These were awful. I'd give it a 0 review, but I can't so 1 was the most I was prepared to give it. Was expecting something along the lines of Fred and Flo wipes (which we normally use, without problem, but i wanted to change to dermatologically tested). a) the wipes themselves are insubstantially and very stretchy - too stretchy to be of use. b) it's almost impossible to pluck a single wipe out - they usually came out in clumps c) the sticky packet fastener lasted a matter of days only. d) Even worse, after only a few days the package itself tore. Going back to F&F .......

Very thin and easy to tear through. Very cheap, but it shows.

2 stars

Very thin and easy to tear through. Very cheap, but it shows.

Paper thin wipes no use to any mother

1 stars

Each wipe is paper thin and half the size of Fred & Flo wipes. Using 4 or 5 wipes at the same time still no good to use. Cheap and only 7p cheaper than Fred & Flo I will be returning these to Tesco. Very unhappy customer. Wasting my time taking them back and using them

Rubbish

1 stars

I use them for myself.They are too thin and scrumple up when ypu try to use them. I shall not be buying them again ,Please bring back Tesco Loves Baby unfragranced wipes.

