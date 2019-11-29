Tesco Essentials Fragrance Free Baby Wipes 72 Pack

Easily fall apart in the hand
Cleaning hands
Rubbish
These wipes are very thin, you can actually see through them. I bought 6 packets and every single packet has torn which means the air gets in and they dry out quicker. Absolutely useless.
Terrible quality - both wipes and packaging.
These were awful. I'd give it a 0 review, but I can't so 1 was the most I was prepared to give it. Was expecting something along the lines of Fred and Flo wipes (which we normally use, without problem, but i wanted to change to dermatologically tested). a) the wipes themselves are insubstantially and very stretchy - too stretchy to be of use. b) it's almost impossible to pluck a single wipe out - they usually came out in clumps c) the sticky packet fastener lasted a matter of days only. d) Even worse, after only a few days the package itself tore. Going back to F&F .......
Very thin and easy to tear through. Very cheap, but it shows.
Paper thin wipes no use to any mother
Each wipe is paper thin and half the size of Fred & Flo wipes. Using 4 or 5 wipes at the same time still no good to use. Cheap and only 7p cheaper than Fred & Flo I will be returning these to Tesco. Very unhappy customer. Wasting my time taking them back and using them
Rubbish
I use them for myself.They are too thin and scrumple up when ypu try to use them. I shall not be buying them again ,Please bring back Tesco Loves Baby unfragranced wipes.