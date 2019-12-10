By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Cod Fillets 360G

£ 3.30
£0.92/100g
1/4 of a pack
  • Energy234kJ 55kcal
    3%
  • Fat0.9g
    1%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars0.1g
    0%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 371kJ / 88kcal

Product Description

  • Skinless and boneless cod (Gadus morhua) fillets in a protective ice glaze.
  • Thick Flakes Hand cut cod, frozen for freshness to lock in flavour
  • Pack size: 360g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cod (Fish).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 190°C/ Fan 170°C/Gas Mark 5 20-25 mins Wrap fish in foil to form a parcel. Pre-heat oven and place parcel onto a baking tray on the middle shelf.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: 800W/ 900W 4 mins/ 3 mins 30 secs
Place onto a microwaveable plate, cover and vent and heat on full power.

Produce of

Packed in China

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Band. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

360g e (excluding ice glaze)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of pack (63g**)
Energy371kJ / 88kcal234kJ / 55kcal
Fat1.4g0.9g
Saturates0.4g0.3g
Carbohydrate0.3g0.2g
Sugars0.1g0.1g
Fibre0.5g0.3g
Protein18.2g11.5g
Salt0.2g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When cooked according to instructions 360g typically weighs 252g.--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

8 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

All water no fish

1 stars

Shan’t by again Mr Tesco. Think you are pulling a fast one here as after cooking as in the back of the bag the fish was coming out half the size. What are you doing to this fish?

The incredible shrinking cod

1 stars

I don't know what has happened to Tesco frozen cod, I used to buy it all the time, but will now go to the fresh counter. Every time I cook this the tin foil is swimming in water, which makes me think they are somehow adding water to make it look like you are getting more. Would rather pay more than an get better quality

Very nice white cod pieces

5 stars

Nice chuncks of cod (white not grey lol) tasty.

Disappointing

3 stars

Disappointing. Every time Tesco repackage, change the size or otherwise change their basic cod fillets the quality seems to go down. I have been buying them for many years for someone on a limited diet, and there is no comparison with the frozen cod loin fillets of a few years ago.

A bit expensive but nice and fresh

5 stars

A bit expensive but nice and fresh

Disappointed

1 stars

Bought this item once, pieces looked quite big but after cooking them they were were small pieces. Was very disappointed as I had French visitors and was very embarrassed after these pieces 'shrank'. What they tend to do before freezing I think they put pieces in the water to make them look bigger.

Better than other frozen fish good as the chippy

5 stars

we buy this product regular very good hope it is in stock for next week as we do use 1 pack per week

a con. now 360gm yet same price as previous 450gm

3 stars

have been eating this product for 15yrs. freshest by far of all the frozen cod iavailable. price crept up over a yr ago. now it's suddenly gone up by 20%. not aware of increase in price of North Atlantic cod. unhappy with the way the packaging has been retained but contents reduced & seemingly 'on special offer'. what a con

