Tesco Cod Fillets 360G

All water no fish
Shan’t by again Mr Tesco. Think you are pulling a fast one here as after cooking as in the back of the bag the fish was coming out half the size. What are you doing to this fish?
The incredible shrinking cod
I don't know what has happened to Tesco frozen cod, I used to buy it all the time, but will now go to the fresh counter. Every time I cook this the tin foil is swimming in water, which makes me think they are somehow adding water to make it look like you are getting more. Would rather pay more than an get better quality
Very nice white cod pieces
Nice chuncks of cod (white not grey lol) tasty.
Disappointing
Disappointing. Every time Tesco repackage, change the size or otherwise change their basic cod fillets the quality seems to go down. I have been buying them for many years for someone on a limited diet, and there is no comparison with the frozen cod loin fillets of a few years ago.
A bit expensive but nice and fresh
Disappointed
Bought this item once, pieces looked quite big but after cooking them they were were small pieces. Was very disappointed as I had French visitors and was very embarrassed after these pieces 'shrank'. What they tend to do before freezing I think they put pieces in the water to make them look bigger.
Better than other frozen fish good as the chippy
we buy this product regular very good hope it is in stock for next week as we do use 1 pack per week
a con. now 360gm yet same price as previous 450gm
have been eating this product for 15yrs. freshest by far of all the frozen cod iavailable. price crept up over a yr ago. now it's suddenly gone up by 20%. not aware of increase in price of North Atlantic cod. unhappy with the way the packaging has been retained but contents reduced & seemingly 'on special offer'. what a con