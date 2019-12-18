Tesco Finest Scottish Smoked Salmon 240G

- Energy461kJ 110kcal6%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 769kJ / 184kcal
Product Description
- Smoked Scottish salmon (Salmo salar) slices, defrosted.
- Smoked over hickory and oak, left to mature over 24 hours for a rich flavour and succulent texture. Our Tesco Finest Scottish Salmon is RSPCA Assured so we know the fish are farmed responsibly. It's smoked by experts, who use time honoured methods to give it a succulent texture and rich, aromatic flavour. First they cure the salmon with a blend of salt and sugar, then it's gently smoked over smouldering hickory and oak and left to mature over 24 hours for a deeper taste. The salmon in this product comes from producers inspected to RSPCA welfare standards by the RSPCA's independently certified farm assurance scheme. For information go to www.rspcaassured.org.uk
- Smoked over hickory and oak, left to mature over 24 hours for a rich flavour and succulent texture
- Pack size: 240g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Salmon (Fish) (97%), Salt, Sugar.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 10 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 days and by ‘use by’ date shown. This product may have been previously frozen and has been restored to chill temperatures under carefully controlled conditions. Defrosted: It is suitable for home freezing.
Produce of
Produced in U.K., Scotland
Preparation and Usage
This smoked salmon is ready to eat. To enjoy this product at its best, remove from fridge 10 minutes before serving and separate the slices using the interleaves.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Sleeve. Widely Recycled Base. Not Yet Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled
Net Contents
240g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|¼ of a pack (60g)
|Energy
|769kJ / 184kcal
|461kJ / 110kcal
|Fat
|9.6g
|5.8g
|Saturates
|1.7g
|1.0g
|Carbohydrate
|1.4g
|0.8g
|Sugars
|0.4g
|0.2g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.3g
|Protein
|22.7g
|13.6g
|Salt
|3.2g
|1.9g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As sold
Safety information
