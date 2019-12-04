Tesco Smoked Salmon 120G

A really lovely taste but how is this fish truly
you must try it, and you'll but it again
I wasn't sure about it and have it ago, I am so pleased, it's lovely smoked flavor, not strong, delicate and fine in my palate, defenetely I keep bying it!
look after your health is possible thanks toTesco.
good quality. consistently. also I always check to see which size of the Tesco pack is the best value. Always, Tesco salmon is the best value. I'm a pensioner so I like to eat this for my health and thanks to Tesco I can!
Very poor
Oversmoked to the extent that it destroys the nice salmon taste. Very poor quality for the price in my view.
Under-weight packs - BEWARE !!!!
Product was very good - BUT the salmon only weighed 104g !!!! The outer packaging is 42g - so gross weight of the pack must weigh over 162g if not send it back Very disappointing for this to happen when digital checks are so easy for the producer to install
Lovely taste, nice price
Had this salmon today and was impressed. A very mild, unspoilt natural flavour. Little salt. Much better than other brands in the same price category. Will definitely buy again.
BAD VALUE
so disappointed that tesco does not do the 200g packs anymore, meaning we have to buy 2 x 120g packs, which i WONT
Slimy and salty. In fact I threw it in the bin!!!
Slimy and salty. In fact I threw it in the bin!!!! which was heart breaking as smoked salmon is one of my favourite foods.
Perfect product. Had it with asparagus, potato sal
Perfect product. Had it with asparagus, potato salad and hard boiled eggs with tartare sauce. A very healthy meal!
Really tasty
Tastes real nice.it has a mild smokey taste. I really love it on a warm bagel with cream cheese, a drizzle of fresh lemon and sprinkle of black pepper. Only thing I find frustrating sometimes is trying to separate the slices. But well worth the hassle!