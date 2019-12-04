By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Smoked Salmon 120G

3.5(10)Write a review
Tesco Smoked Salmon 120G
£ 3.50
£2.92/100g

Offer

½ of a pack
  • Energy465kJ 111kcal
    6%
  • Fat5.9g
    8%
  • Saturates1.0g
    5%
  • Sugars0.2g
    0%
  • Salt2.0g
    33%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 775kJ / 185kcal

Product Description

  • Smoked salmon (Salmo salar) slices, defrosted.
  • READY TO EAT Smoked Salmon Slices. Gently smoked with oak and beechwood for a delicately mild flavour. Our Smoked Salmon is farmed in waters off the coast of Norway or Scotland. Cured to lock in succulence, then gently kiln smoked using smouldering oak for robustness and beechwood for a subtle sweetness. Finally it is left to mature to allow the flavour to develop before slicing.
  • Gently smoked with oak and beechwood for a delicately mild flavour
  • Pack size: 120g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Salmon (Fish) (97%), Salt, Sugar.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. This product may have been previously frozen and has been restored to chill temperatures under carefully controlled conditions. Defrosted: It is suitable for home freezing.

Produce of

Produced in U.K., Scotland

Preparation and Usage

  • This smoked salmon is ready to eat.

    To enjoy this product at its best, remove from fridge and separate slices 10 minutes before serving. 

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

120g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pack (60g)
Energy775kJ / 185kcal465kJ / 111kcal
Fat9.9g5.9g
Saturates1.7g1.0g
Carbohydrate1.5g0.9g
Sugars0.3g0.2g
Fibre0.4g0.2g
Protein22.3g13.4g
Salt3.4g2.0g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--
Pack contains 2 servings.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

10 Reviews

Average of 3.4 stars

Help other customers like you

A really lovely taste but how is this fish truly

5 stars

A really lovely taste but how is this fish truly gained ?

you must try it, and you'll but it again

5 stars

I wasn't sure about it and have it ago, I am so pleased, it's lovely smoked flavor, not strong, delicate and fine in my palate, defenetely I keep bying it!

look after your health is possible thanks toTesco.

5 stars

good quality. consistently. also I always check to see which size of the Tesco pack is the best value. Always, Tesco salmon is the best value. I'm a pensioner so I like to eat this for my health and thanks to Tesco I can!

Very poor

1 stars

Oversmoked to the extent that it destroys the nice salmon taste. Very poor quality for the price in my view.

Under-weight packs - BEWARE !!!!

1 stars

Product was very good - BUT the salmon only weighed 104g !!!! The outer packaging is 42g - so gross weight of the pack must weigh over 162g if not send it back Very disappointing for this to happen when digital checks are so easy for the producer to install

Lovely taste, nice price

5 stars

Had this salmon today and was impressed. A very mild, unspoilt natural flavour. Little salt. Much better than other brands in the same price category. Will definitely buy again.

BAD VALUE

1 stars

so disappointed that tesco does not do the 200g packs anymore, meaning we have to buy 2 x 120g packs, which i WONT

Slimy and salty. In fact I threw it in the bin!!!

1 stars

Slimy and salty. In fact I threw it in the bin!!!! which was heart breaking as smoked salmon is one of my favourite foods.

Perfect product. Had it with asparagus, potato sal

5 stars

Perfect product. Had it with asparagus, potato salad and hard boiled eggs with tartare sauce. A very healthy meal!

Really tasty

5 stars

Tastes real nice.it has a mild smokey taste. I really love it on a warm bagel with cream cheese, a drizzle of fresh lemon and sprinkle of black pepper. Only thing I find frustrating sometimes is trying to separate the slices. But well worth the hassle!

