Tesco Finest Scottish Smoked Salmon 120G

A favourite
Good flavour & texture; not greasy like some other more expensive brands.
Melts in the mouth
Most smoked salmon is now cut so thick I find it inedible due to the bite to it. However whilst this still isn't the thinnest slices, it melts away and tastes delicious. Until I find a smoked salmon that's still cut properly, this is my new go to.
Why the horrid plastic sheets?
The salmon itself is excellent, but I was dismayed to see that Tesco have inserted horrid little plastic sheets between the slices, presumably to make them easier to separate. I'm sure we can all manage to separate the slices perfectly well without these, and In a time when single use plastics are being withdrawn wherever possible there can be no excuse for Tesco continuing with this practice.
Too expensive for the quality.
Tastes okay, but for the price unfortunately I expected a bit more. I found Tesco slightly cheaper versions better.
One of the best I have tasted, not a lot for your
One of the best I have tasted, not a lot for your money but so full of flavour that a little goes a long way highly recommend you give it a try
Possibly the best smoked salmon I have ever purcha
Possibly the best smoked salmon I have ever purchased from a supermarket. Pure luxury with a firm texture and lingering smokey taste 5/5