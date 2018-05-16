Tesco Smoked Salmon 60G

- Energy465kJ 111kcal6%
Product Description
- Smoked salmon (Salmo salar) slices, defrosted.
- READY TO EAT Smoked Salmon Slices. Gently smoked with oak and beechwood for a delicately mild flavour. Our Smoked Salmon is farmed in waters off the coast of Norway or Scotland. Cured to lock in succulence, then gently kiln smoked using smouldering oak for robustness and beechwood for a subtle sweetness. Finally it is left to mature to allow the flavour to develop before slicing.
- Gently smoked with oak and beechwood for a delicately mild flavour.
- Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
- Minimum 2 slices
- Ready to eat
- Responsibly sourced
- Gently smoked with oak and beechwood for a delicately mild flavour
- High in omega 3
- Pack size: 60g
- High in omega 3
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Salmon (Fish) (97%), Salt, Sugar.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. This product may have been previously frozen and has been restored to chill temperatures under carefully controlled conditions. Defrosted: It is suitable for home freezing.
Produce of
Produced in the Scotland (U.K.), using salmon farmed in Norway or Scotland (U.K.)
Preparation and Usage
- This smoked salmon is ready to eat.
- To enjoy this product at its best, remove from fridge and separate slices 10 minutes before serving.
- Why not try
- Combining with fresh baby spinach and a boiled egg for a protein filled, quick breakfast or lunch.
- Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted, use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above.
Number of uses
Pack contains 1 serving
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
Return to
- Our Promise
- We make every effort to ensure our products are of the possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectation. Just ask any member of staff.
- This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com
- We are here to help:
- Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
- Marine Road,
Net Contents
60g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack (60g)
|Energy
|775kJ / 185kcal
|465kJ / 111kcal
|Fat
|9.9g
|5.9g
|Saturates
|1.7g
|1.0g
|Carbohydrate
|1.5g
|0.9g
|Sugars
|0.3g
|0.2g
|Fibre
|0.4g
|0.2g
|Protein
|22.3g
|13.4g
|Salt
|3.4g
|2.0g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
