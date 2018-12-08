Tesco Finest Scottish Smoked Salmon 60G

Not worth £45 a kilo
Quite nice flavour but too expensive.
New smoked salmon delicious, packaging excellent
Magnificent, not too smoked or harsh - remarkably, not "fishy" either, which a lot of oily fish is (I don't think I'll ever get used to mackerel). The salmon pack has, at long last, dividers between the slices which makes dishing it up a lot easier (the 120g pack does, I haven't opened a 60g one); and, there are no torn slices. Really delicious fish. I'd gone off the standard Tesco smoked salmon and the previous incarnation of "Finest" was too smokey for my taste.