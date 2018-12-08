By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Scottish Smoked Salmon 60G

£ 2.70
£4.50/100g
Each pack
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 769kJ / 184kcal

Product Description

  • Smoked Scottish Salmon (Salmo salar) slices, defrosted.
  • Smoked over hickory and oak, left to mature over 24 hours for a rich flavour and succulent texture. Our Tesco finest Scottish Salmon is RSPCA Assured so we know the fish are farmed responsibly. It's smoked by experts, who use time honoured methods to give it a succulent texture and rich, aromatic flavour. First they cure the salmon with a blend of salt and sugar, then it's gently smoked over smouldering hickory and oak and left to mature over 24 hours for a deeper taste. The salmon in this product comes from producers inspected to RSPCA welfare standards by the RSPCA's independently certified farm assurance scheme. For information go to www.rspcaassured.org.uk
  • *Smoked over hickory and oak, left to mature over 24 hours for a rich flavour and succulent texture.
  • Pack size: 60g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Salmon (Fish) (97%), Salt, Sugar.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. This product may have been previously frozen and has been restored to chill temperatures under carefully controlled conditions. Defrosted: It is suitable for home freezing.

Produce of

Produced in Scotland

Preparation and Usage

  • This smoked salmon is ready to eat. To enjoy this product at its best, remove from fridge 10 minutes before serving and separate the slices using the interleaves.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

60g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (60g)
Energy769kJ / 184kcal461kJ / 110kcal
Fat9.6g5.8g
Saturates1.7g1.0g
Carbohydrate1.4g0.8g
Sugars0.4g0.2g
Fibre0.5g0.3g
Protein22.7g13.6g
Salt3.2g1.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Not worth £45 a kilo

3 stars

Quite nice flavour but too expensive.

New smoked salmon delicious, packaging excellent

5 stars

Magnificent, not too smoked or harsh - remarkably, not "fishy" either, which a lot of oily fish is (I don't think I'll ever get used to mackerel). The salmon pack has, at long last, dividers between the slices which makes dishing it up a lot easier (the 120g pack does, I haven't opened a 60g one); and, there are no torn slices. Really delicious fish. I'd gone off the standard Tesco smoked salmon and the previous incarnation of "Finest" was too smokey for my taste.

