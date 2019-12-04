By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Mild & Delicate Smoked Salmon 120G

2.5(2)Write a review
Tesco Finest Mild & Delicate Smoked Salmon 120G
£ 4.80
£4.00/100g

Offer

½ of a pack
  • Energy458kJ 109kcal
    5%
  • Fat6.0g
    9%
  • Saturates1.1g
    6%
  • Sugars0.2g
    0%
  • Salt1.7g
    28%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 763kJ / 182kcal

Product Description

  • Smoked Scottish salmon (Salmo salar) slices, defrosted.
  • Gently smoked over hickory and oak and left to mature for a light and delicate flavour. Our Tesco Finest Scottish Salmon is RSPCA Assured so we know the fish are farmed responsibly. It's smoked by experts, who use time honoured methods to give it a mild, aromatic flavour. First they cure the salmon with a blend of salt and sugar, then it's gently smoked over smouldering hickory and oak and left to mature for a delicate flavour. The salmon in this product comes from producers inspected to RSPCA welfare standards by the RSPCA's independently certified farm assurance scheme. For information go to rspcaassured.org.uk
  • *Gently smoked over hickory and oak and left to mature for a light and delicate flavour.
  • Pack size: 120g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Salmon (Fish) (97%), Salt, Sugar.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 days and by ‘use by’ date shown. This product may have been/was previously frozen and has been restored to chill/ambient temperatures under carefully controlled conditions. Defrosted: It is still/not suitable for home freezing.

Produce of

Produced in U.K., Scotland

Preparation and Usage

  • This smoked salmon is ready to eat. To enjoy this product at its best,

    remove from fridge 10 minutes before serving and separate the slices using the interleaves.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Sleeve. Card widely recycled Base. Mixed Material not currently recycled Film. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

120g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy763kJ / 182kcal458kJ / 109kcal
Fat10.0g6.0g
Saturates1.9g1.1g
Carbohydrate0.8g0.5g
Sugars0.4g0.2g
Fibre0.4g0.2g
Protein22.1g13.3g
Salt2.9g1.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--
Pack contains 2 servings.--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

2 Reviews

Average of 2.5 stars

not worth what you pay

2 stars

The 'smoke' aspect may be a bit more interesting, but the quality of the fish just seems to be the bog standard average.

Disappointing

3 stars

We found this a bit 'fishy' in flavour. Wouldn't buy again.

