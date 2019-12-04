Tesco Finest Mild & Delicate Smoked Salmon 120G

not worth what you pay
The 'smoke' aspect may be a bit more interesting, but the quality of the fish just seems to be the bog standard average.
Disappointing
We found this a bit 'fishy' in flavour. Wouldn't buy again.
Typical values per 100g: Energy 763kJ / 182kcal
INGREDIENTS: Salmon (Fish) (97%), Salt, Sugar.
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 days and by ‘use by’ date shown. This product may have been/was previously frozen and has been restored to chill/ambient temperatures under carefully controlled conditions. Defrosted: It is still/not suitable for home freezing.
Produced in U.K., Scotland
This smoked salmon is ready to eat. To enjoy this product at its best,
remove from fridge 10 minutes before serving and separate the slices using the interleaves.
2 Servings
Sleeve. Card widely recycled Base. Mixed Material not currently recycled Film. Mixed Material not currently recycled
120g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|763kJ / 182kcal
|458kJ / 109kcal
|Fat
|10.0g
|6.0g
|Saturates
|1.9g
|1.1g
|Carbohydrate
|0.8g
|0.5g
|Sugars
|0.4g
|0.2g
|Fibre
|0.4g
|0.2g
|Protein
|22.1g
|13.3g
|Salt
|2.9g
|1.7g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
|Pack contains 2 servings.
|-
|-
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
