Naturya Organic Maca Powder 125G

Product Description
- Organic Maca Powder
- To learn more about our mighty Maca, visit naturya.com
- Enjoy as part of a varied, balanced diet and healthy lifestyle
- Revitalises the body and focuses the mind*
- *Contributes to...
- Immunity
- Riboflavin (vitamin B2) & iron contribute to the normal function of the immune system
- Energy
- Riboflavin (vitamin B2) & iron contribute to normal energy-yielding metabolism
- Cognitive Function
- Iron contributes to normal cognitive function
- The power of Naturya
- 20g of Naturya maca = 80g of fresh maca root
- 20g of Naturya maca powder = as much riboflavin as a 40g serving of fortified wholegrain fruit and fibre cereal
- Cultivated for centuries at high altitudes in the Andes, maca is the highest growing crop. Known as the 'Peruvian ginseng' it has been used for centuries for its energy yielding properties. There are even stories of Incan soldiers eating maca root before battle. Our organic Maca Powder is a source of riboflavin (B2) which supports immunity and energy and a source of iron to contribute to normal cognitive function. This small root vegetable is also known to support male and female wellbeing.
- Organic
- Iron, vitamin B2, fibre
- Highest quality & purity tested
- Directly sourced & fairly traded
- 1 tablespoon = 12g
- 1 serving = 1/5 a day
- Gluten-free
- Sustainably grown & vegan
- Kosher - KLBD
- Pack size: 125g
- Source of riboflavin (B2)
- Source of iron
Information
Ingredients
100% Organic Maca Root
Allergy Information
- Packed in a facility that also handles Nuts
Storage
Store in a cool, dark, dry place. Once opened consume within 1 month.
Produce of
Packed in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Try this...
- Mix into porridge
- Add to cakes, flapjacks and energy bars
- Stir into hot chocolate and lattes
- Stir into milk with our Cacao and Lucuma for an afternoon pick-me-up
- Quick tip...
- Add to your best flapjack recipes and no-bake trays for some added energy
Number of uses
This pack contains approx. 6 servings
Name and address
- Packed for:
- Naturya,
- Bath,
- BA2 7PQ.
Net Contents
125g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per 20g
|Energy
|1380 kJ
|276 kJ
|-
|327 kcal
|65 kcal
|Fat
|0.8 g
|0.2 g
|of which saturates
|0.2 g
|<0.1 g
|Carbohydrate
|61 g
|12 g
|of which sugars
|38 g
|7.6 g
|Fibre
|18 g
|3.6 g
|Protein
|10 g
|2.0 g
|Salt
|<0.01 g
|<0.01 g
|Vitamins & Minerals
|% RI†
|% RI†
|Thiamin (B1)
|0.2 mg 19
|0.04 mg 3.8
|Riboflavin (B2)
|2.0 mg 139
|0.4 mg 28
|Vitamin B6
|0.3 mg 21
|0.06 mg 4.3
|Calcium
|350 mg 44
|70 mg 8.8
|Iron
|13 mg 93
|2.6 mg 19
|Zinc
|4.1 mg 41
|0.8 mg 8.2
|For beneficial effect, we recommend 1 serving (20g) daily
|-
|-
|This pack contains approx. 6 servings
|-
|-
|†RI = Daily reference intake for vitamins and minerals in adults
|-
|-
