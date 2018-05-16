By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Roast Vegetable Mix 500G

Tesco Roast Vegetable Mix 500G

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 2.00
£4.00/kg

1/5 of a pack
  • Energy498kJ 119kcal
    6%
  • Fat3.1g
    4%
  • Saturates0.6g
    3%
  • Sugars6.0g
    7%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 498kJ / 119kcal

Product Description

  • A blend of carrot, parsnip and shallots with sunflower oil, thyme, rosemary, black pepper and salt.
  • Carefully prepared Carrots, parsnips and shallots seasoned with rosemary and thyme
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Carrot (36%), Parsnip (36%), Shallot (23%), Sunflower Oil, Thyme, Rosemary, Black Pepper, Salt.

Storage

Keep frozen at -18C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7 40 mins For best results cook from frozen. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 40 minutes, turning halfway through.

Number of uses

Approx. 5 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Do not eat raw..

Recycling info

Film. Recycle with bags at larger stores

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/5 of a pack (80g**)
Energy498kJ / 119kcal498kJ / 119kcal
Fat3.1g3.1g
Saturates0.6g0.6g
Carbohydrate18.0g18.0g
Sugars6.0g6.0g
Fibre7.0g7.0g
Protein1.3g1.3g
Salt0.2g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When cooked according to instructions 500g typically weighs 402g.--

Safety information

View more safety information

