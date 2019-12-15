By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Red Cabbage & Apple 500G

1.5(8)
Tesco Red Cabbage & Apple 500G

Sorry, this product is currently unavailable

Sorry, this product is currently unavailable

Per 80g
  • Energy272kJ 65kcal
    3%
  • Fat3.2g
    5%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars6.1g
    7%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 339kJ / 82kcal

Product Description

  Red cabbage, apples and redcurrants with a spiced red wine vinegar dressing.
  Carefully Prepared With sweet diced apple and redcurrants coated in a spiced dressing
  • Carefully Prepared With sweet diced apple and redcurrants coated in a spiced dressing
  • Carefully prepared
  • With sweet diced apples and redcurrants coated in a spiced dressing
  Cook from frozen 10 mins 30 secs
  Suitable for vegans
  Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Red Cabbage (64%), Redcurrant (8%), Apple (8%), Onion, Brown Cane Sugar, Water, Sunflower Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Red Wine Vinegar, Salt, Garlic, Clove, Onion Powder, Cinnamon, Rice Starch, White Pepper, Nutmeg, Flavouring.

Storage

Keep frozen at -18C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Number of uses

Pack contains approx. 5 servings

Warnings

  Caution: Do not eat raw.

Recycling info

Film. Recycle with bags at larger stores

Name and address

  Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  Welwyn Garden City,
  AL7 1GA,
  U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

  • Our Promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com
  • We are here to help:
  • Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 80g**
Energy339kJ / 82kcal272kJ / 65kcal
Fat4.0g3.2g
Saturates0.4g0.3g
Carbohydrate7.6g6.1g
Sugars7.6g6.1g
Fibre5.7g4.6g
Protein0.9g0.7g
Salt0.6g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When cooked according to instructions 500g typically weighs 432g.--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

Caution: Do not eat raw.

8 Reviews

Average of 1.5 stars

YUK

1 stars

Have just cooked this for lunch following the instructions to the letter. It came out a mushy revolting nasty tasting mess. Thrown it out,

Cloves. No, no, no!

1 stars

Love Red Cabbage but as my wife doesn't, I do not get it cooked at home. Saw this last week and looked forward to Sunday Roast. Didn't see that CLOVES were included. Got to ask, WHY? The smell and taste lingered. Cloves are alright as toothache tincture, but with red cabbage and apple? Sack the chef.

Awful- don't bother buying.

1 stars

Awful- don't bother buying.

Overflavoured - like overseasoned mulled wine

1 stars

Awful. I normally love red cabbage and apple with a roast, but this was over-flavoured and tasted like mulled wine! Should be a subtle flavour. Also cut too thick and chunky. Tried once, chucked in bin

Excellent red cabbage.

5 stars

This is brilliant. Beautiful taste, lovely and spicy. Not worth making it yourself, with all the ingredients used to produce this product. Stock up before Christmas, as it's not usually available for the rest of the year.

Overspiced. Threw it all away

1 stars

Threw it all away. Everyone left it. Very strongly spiced. None of the core of the cabbage had been removed.

Don't buy unless you love Cloves

1 stars

The smell of Cloves overpowers everything, its like putting 6 Cloves in your mouth vile taste don't buy.

Overpowering flavour

1 stars

Cooked one portion of this product, it's smell and taste was very overpowering, no one could eat it, threw it away, also the rest of the frozen product, straight in the bin, therefore wouldn't recommend this, someone/machine too heavy on the spice mix (cloves), back to making my own

