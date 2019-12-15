Tesco Red Cabbage & Apple 500G

YUK
Have just cooked this for lunch following the instructions to the letter. It came out a mushy revolting nasty tasting mess. Thrown it out,
Cloves. No, no, no!
Love Red Cabbage but as my wife doesn't, I do not get it cooked at home. Saw this last week and looked forward to Sunday Roast. Didn't see that CLOVES were included. Got to ask, WHY? The smell and taste lingered. Cloves are alright as toothache tincture, but with red cabbage and apple? Sack the chef.
Awful- don’t bother buying.
Overflavoured - like overseasoned mulled wine
Awful. I normally love red cabbage and apple with a roast, but this was over-flavoured and tasted like mulled wine! Should be a subtle flavour. Also cut too thick and chunky. Tried once, chucked in bin
Excellent red cabbage.
This is brilliant. Beautiful taste, lovely and spicy. Not worth making it yourself, with all the ingredients used to produce this product. Stock up before Christmas, as it’s not usually available for the rest of the year.
Overspiced. Threw it all away
Threw it all away. Everyone left it. Very strongly spiced. None of the core of the cabbage had been removed.
Don't buy unless you love Cloves
The smell of Cloves overpowers everything, its like putting 6 Cloves in your mouth vile taste don't buy.
Overpowering flavour
Cooked one portion of this product, it’s smell and taste was very overpowering, no one could eat it, threw it away, also the rest of the frozen product, straight in the bin, therefore wouldn’t recommend this, someone/machine too heavy on the spice mix (cloves), back to making my own