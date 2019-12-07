By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Frozen Sprouts Chestnuts & Bacon 500G

Write a review
This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 2.50
£5.00/kg

1/5 of a pack
  • Energy535kJ 128kcal
    6%
  • Fat5.6g
    8%
  • Saturates3.2g
    16%
  • Sugars3.3g
    4%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 630kJ / 151kcal

Product Description

  • Brussels sprouts with chestnuts, smoked bacon with added water and butter.
  • A mix of tender Sprouts with Chestnuts and Bacon coated in butter
  • Carefully prepared With beechwood smoked bacon and butter for a richer flavour
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Brussels Sprouts (69%), Chestnuts (15%), Smoked Bacon with Added Water (9%) [Pork Belly, Water, Flavouring, Salt, Dextrose, Antioxidants (Ascorbic Acid, Sodium Erythorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrate)], Butter (Milk).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep frozen at -18C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: For best results oven cook from frozen. 220°C/ Fan 200°C/Gas 7 25mins Place on a backing tray in a pre-heated oven. Cook for 25 minutes, stirring halfway through.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: 800W/900W 9½/ 9 mins
Place the contents of the bag into a microwaveable dish and cover.
Heat on full power for 5 minutes (800W)/5 minutes (900W).
Stir well and recover.
Heat on full power for a further 4 minutes 30 seconds (800W)/4 minutes (900W).
Allow to stand for 1 minute. Stir before serving.

Produce of

Made using pork from the EU

Number of uses

Approx. 5 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Do not eat raw..

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/5 of a pack (85g**)
Energy630kJ / 151kcal535kJ / 128kcal
Fat6.6g5.6g
Saturates3.8g3.2g
Carbohydrate14.4g12.2g
Sugars3.9g3.3g
Fibre7.7g6.6g
Protein4.7g4.0g
Salt0.2g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When cooked according to instructions 500g typically weighs 428g.--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

Caution: Do not eat raw..

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Just awful

1 stars

Just awful. I think it's the smoked flavour that is the problem. Whole bag ended up in the bin.

