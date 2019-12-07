Tesco Frozen Sprouts Chestnuts & Bacon 500G

Just awful
Just awful. I think it's the smoked flavour that is the problem. Whole bag ended up in the bin.
Typical values per 100g: Energy 630kJ / 151kcal
INGREDIENTS: Brussels Sprouts (69%), Chestnuts (15%), Smoked Bacon with Added Water (9%) [Pork Belly, Water, Flavouring, Salt, Dextrose, Antioxidants (Ascorbic Acid, Sodium Erythorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrate)], Butter (Milk).
Keep frozen at -18C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: For best results oven cook from frozen. 220°C/ Fan 200°C/Gas 7 25mins Place on a backing tray in a pre-heated oven. Cook for 25 minutes, stirring halfway through.
Microwave from frozen
Instructions: 800W/900W 9½/ 9 mins
Place the contents of the bag into a microwaveable dish and cover.
Heat on full power for 5 minutes (800W)/5 minutes (900W).
Stir well and recover.
Heat on full power for a further 4 minutes 30 seconds (800W)/4 minutes (900W).
Allow to stand for 1 minute. Stir before serving.
Made using pork from the EU
Approx. 5 Servings
500g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/5 of a pack (85g**)
|Energy
|630kJ / 151kcal
|535kJ / 128kcal
|Fat
|6.6g
|5.6g
|Saturates
|3.8g
|3.2g
|Carbohydrate
|14.4g
|12.2g
|Sugars
|3.9g
|3.3g
|Fibre
|7.7g
|6.6g
|Protein
|4.7g
|4.0g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|** When cooked according to instructions 500g typically weighs 428g.
|When cooked according to instructions.
Caution: Do not eat raw..
