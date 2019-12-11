Fruit Shoot Juiced Strawberry & Raspberry 6 X 200 Ml
- Energy228kJ 54kcal3%
- Fat0g0%
- Saturates0g0%
- Sugars12g13%
- Salt0g0%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 114kJ/27kcal
Product Description
- Still Strawberry, Raspberry, Grape and Apple Juice Drink
- A blend of delicious fruit and refreshment.
- Pressed from delicious ripe strawberries and tangy raspberries handpicked from the best of the summer and autumn crop. A naturally tasty choice for kids to enjoy when they're on the go doing the things they love.
- School compliant**
- **Fruit Shoot Juiced meets the standards for drinks in schools in England, Scotland and Wales at the date of manufacture.
- Netmums recommended†
- †When asked, 90 out of 100 Netmums recommended Fruit Shoot.
- This pack is intended to be sold as one complete unit
- Sweetened only with real fruit
- 50% juice / 50% water with natural flavourings
- 100% naturally sourced ingredients
- No added sugars and sweeteners
- No artificial colours or flavourings
- Preservative free
- Pack size: 1200ml
- No added sugars
Information
Ingredients
Fruit Juices from Concentrate (Grape 25.6%, Apple 13.3%, Strawberry 6.9%, Lemon 2.7%), Water, Raspberry Juice (1.5%), Black Carrot Juice Concentrate, Natural Flavourings
Storage
Store out of direct sunlight. Once open keep refrigerated and drink within 3 days.Best Before end: See Shoulder of Bottles
Preparation and Usage
- Open by hand. Don't refill bottles. Shake before opening.
Number of uses
Pack contains 6 servings of 200ml
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Preservatives
Warnings
- WARNING: CHOKING RISK. Caps contain small parts. Unsuitable for children under 36 months.
Name and address
- Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
- Hemel Hempstead,
- HP2 4TZ,
- UK.
Lower age limit
36 Months
Net Contents
6 x 200ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Energy
|114kJ/27kcal
|Carbohydrate
|6.2g
|of which sugars
|6.2g
|Contains negligible amounts of fat, saturates, protein and salt
|-
Safety information
