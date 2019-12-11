Fruit Shoot Juiced Apple & Pear 6 X 200 Ml
Offer
- Energy208kJ 48kcal2%
- Fat0g0%
- Saturates0g0%
- Sugars10g11%
- Salt0g0%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 104kJ/24kcal
Product Description
- Still Apple, Pear and Grape Juice Drink
- A blend of delicious fruit and refreshment.
- Simply pressed from tangy apples and juicy ripe pears grown in the best climates for delicious tasting fruit. A naturally tasty choice for kids to enjoy when they're on the go doing the things they love.
- School compliant**
- **Fruit Shoot Juiced meets the standards for drinks in schools in England, Scotland and Wales at the date of manufacture.
- Netmums recommended†
- †When asked, 90 out of 100 Netmums recommended Fruit Shoot.
- Sweetened only with real fruit
- 50% juice / 50% water with natural flavourings
- 100% naturally sourced ingredients
- No added sugars or sweeteners
- No artificial colours or flavourings
- Preservative free
- Pack size: 1200ml
- No added sugars
Information
Ingredients
Fruit Juices from Concentrate (Apple 29%, Pear 10%, Grape 7.5%, Lemon 3.5%), Water, Natural Flavourings
Storage
Store out of direct sunlight.Once open keep refrigerated and drink within 3 days. Best Before end: See Shoulder of Bottles
Preparation and Usage
- Shake well for great taste
- Open by hand. Don't refill bottle.
Number of uses
Pack contains 6 servings of 200ml
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Preservatives
Warnings
- WARNING: CHOKING RISK
- Cap contains small parts. Unsuitable for children under 36 months.
Name and address
- Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
- Hemel Hempstead,
- HP2 4TZ,
- UK.
Return to
- Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
- Hemel Hempstead,
- HP2 4TZ,
- UK.
- Want to get in touch? Call our Consumer Care team in GB & NI on 0800 032 1767, ROI on 1800 696 127 or visit www.fruitshoot.com and email us.
Lower age limit
36 Months
Net Contents
6 x 200ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Energy
|104kJ/24kcal
|Carbohydrate
|5.5g
|of which sugars
|5.2g
|Contains negligible amounts of fat, saturates, protein and salt
|-
Safety information
WARNING: CHOKING RISK Cap contains small parts. Unsuitable for children under 36 months.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019