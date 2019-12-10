By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Chivas Regal Extra Blended Whisky 70Cl

image 1 of Chivas Regal Extra Blended Whisky 70Cl
£ 25.00
£35.72/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Extra Blended Scotch Whisky
  • In Chivas Extra, scotch whisky-making tradition and Spanish passion combine to create this extraordinary award-winning blended scotch whisky. It's created with an exceptional blend of rare whiskies combined with malt whiskies aged in sherry casks from the Oloroso sherry bodegas in Spain. The result is the most exceptional of luxury whiskies that's both deep in aroma, rich in fruitiness and generous in sweetness. Sold with its signature gift box, making this the perfect whisky to celebrate a special occasion.
  • Serving suggestion: Best enjoyed as a dram, or served with ice and soda in a highball glass.
  • Chivas, the original luxury blended scotch whisky, brings together the best malt and grain whiskies. Each component is special, but blended together they create something extraordinary. Every Chivas Regal whisky has its own unique formula and selection of many aged whiskies, giving them their own distinct character, flavour and taste experience. Chivas' belief in blending was instilled by founding brothers, James and John Chivas, who pioneered the art of blending in 19th Century Scotland. Chivas believes that blended is better, in life and in Scotch.
  • Pack size: 70cl

Information

Tasting Notes

  • Nose: Fruity sweet with notes of ripe pears and melon, creamy toffee, milk chocolate, cinnamon and a hint of ginger. Taste: Sweet ripe pears in syrup, vanilla caramel, cinnamon sweets and almonds in the background. Finish: Beautifully rounded mouth feel, leading to a long, luxuriant sweet finish.

Alcohol Units

28

ABV

40% vol

Country

Scotland

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Bottled in Scotland. Chivas Regal Blended Scotch Whisky, Product of Scotland

Name and address

  • Chivas Brothers Ltd,
  • Distillers Keith,
  • AB55 5BS,
  • Scotland.

Return to

  • Pernod Ricard UK,
  • Customer Services,
  • Building 12 Chiswick Park,
  • 566 Chiswick High Road,
  • London,
  • W4 5AN.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

70cl ℮

