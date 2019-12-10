Chivas Regal Extra Blended Whisky 70Cl
- Extra Blended Scotch Whisky
- In Chivas Extra, scotch whisky-making tradition and Spanish passion combine to create this extraordinary award-winning blended scotch whisky. It's created with an exceptional blend of rare whiskies combined with malt whiskies aged in sherry casks from the Oloroso sherry bodegas in Spain. The result is the most exceptional of luxury whiskies that's both deep in aroma, rich in fruitiness and generous in sweetness. Sold with its signature gift box, making this the perfect whisky to celebrate a special occasion.
- Serving suggestion: Best enjoyed as a dram, or served with ice and soda in a highball glass.
- Chivas, the original luxury blended scotch whisky, brings together the best malt and grain whiskies. Each component is special, but blended together they create something extraordinary. Every Chivas Regal whisky has its own unique formula and selection of many aged whiskies, giving them their own distinct character, flavour and taste experience. Chivas' belief in blending was instilled by founding brothers, James and John Chivas, who pioneered the art of blending in 19th Century Scotland. Chivas believes that blended is better, in life and in Scotch.
- Pack size: 70cl
- Nose: Fruity sweet with notes of ripe pears and melon, creamy toffee, milk chocolate, cinnamon and a hint of ginger. Taste: Sweet ripe pears in syrup, vanilla caramel, cinnamon sweets and almonds in the background. Finish: Beautifully rounded mouth feel, leading to a long, luxuriant sweet finish.
28
40% vol
Scotland
Spirits
Ambient
Bottled in Scotland. Chivas Regal Blended Scotch Whisky, Product of Scotland
- Chivas Brothers Ltd,
- Distillers Keith,
- AB55 5BS,
- Scotland.
- Pernod Ricard UK,
- Customer Services,
- Building 12 Chiswick Park,
- 566 Chiswick High Road,
- London,
- W4 5AN.
18 Years
70cl ℮
