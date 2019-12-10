By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Sausage Rolls Variety 6 Pack 282G

Tesco Finest Sausage Rolls Variety 6 Pack 282G
£ 2.80
£0.99/100g
One pork and fennel roll (47g)
  • Energy724kJ 174kcal
    9%
  • Fat11.8g
    17%
  • Saturates5.8g
    29%
  • Sugars0.7g
    1%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1540kJ / 370kcal

Product Description

  • Pork Sausage meat, turkey, chicken & duck wrapped in all butter pastry Seasoned pork, smoked dry cured bacon and fennel seeds in all butter puff pastry. Seasoned pork & apple wrapped in all butter pastry.
  • Succulent turkey, chicken and duck, hog roast and pork and fennel rolls in golden all butter puff pastry. Our experts have chosen an all butter pastry for our sausage rolls to create a rich, flaky, puff pastry. Carefully selected cuts of British pork are coarsely minced for a meaty texture and expertly combined with the finest ingredients.
  Pack size: 282g
  • Pack size: 282g

Information

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 180°C/ Fan 160°C/ Gas 4 15 mins. Can be eaten hot or cold. Remove all packaging. If heating place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre - heated oven

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 180°C/Fan 160°C/Gas 4 25 mins. Can be eaten hot or cold. Remove all packaging. If heating place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre- heated oven.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Carton. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

282g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1540kJ / 370kcal724kJ / 174kcal
Fat25.1g11.8g
Saturates12.3g5.8g
Carbohydrate22.7g10.7g
Sugars1.4g0.7g
Fibre2.3g1.1g
Protein12.2g5.7g
Salt1.0g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

  • One hog roast sausage roll (47g)
    • Energy641kJ 154kcal
      8%
    • Fat9.2g
      13%
    • Saturates5.0g
      25%
    • Sugars1.9g
      2%
    • Salt0.4g
      7%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 1363kJ / 327kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pork (21%), Butter (Milk) (19%), Braeburn Apple Purée (7%), Onion, Cider, Bramley Apple (2%), Cornflour, Bramley Apple Purée, Potato Starch, Water, Pasteurised Egg, Salt, Wheat Protein, Sugar, Black Pepper, Parsley, Sage, Rapeseed Oil, Thyme, Sunflower Oil, Malted Barley, Yeast.

    Allergy Information

    • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    6 Servings

    Number of uses

    6 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
    Energy1363kJ / 327kcal641kJ / 154kcal
    Fat19.7g9.2g
    Saturates10.6g5.0g
    Carbohydrate27.3g12.8g
    Sugars4.1g1.9g
    Fibre1.7g0.8g
    Protein9.2g4.3g
    Salt0.8g0.4g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • One three bird sausage roll (47g)
    • Energy690kJ 166kcal
      8%
    • Fat10.6g
      15%
    • Saturates5.3g
      27%
    • Sugars0.8g
      1%
    • Salt0.4g
      7%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 1469kJ / 353kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Butter (Milk) (19%), Pork (14%), Chicken (10%), Turkey (6%), Duck (5%), Water, Onion, Potato, Pasteurised Egg, Salt, Potato Starch, Parsley, Garlic Purée, Black Pepper, Nutmeg, Sage, Thyme, Sunflower Oil, Yeast.

    Allergy Information

    • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    6 Servings

    Number of uses

    6 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
    Energy1469kJ / 353kcal690kJ / 166kcal
    Fat22.6g10.6g
    Saturates11.3g5.3g
    Carbohydrate24.9g11.7g
    Sugars1.7g0.8g
    Fibre2.5g1.2g
    Protein11.1g5.2g
    Salt0.8g0.4g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • One pork and fennel roll (47g)
    • Energy724kJ 174kcal
      9%
    • Fat11.8g
      17%
    • Saturates5.8g
      29%
    • Sugars0.7g
      1%
    • Salt0.4g
      7%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 1540kJ / 370kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Pork (35%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Butter (Milk) (20%), Smoked Dry Cure Bacon [Pork, Salt, Sugar, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Sodium Nitrate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate)], Fennel Seed (2.5%), Potato Starch, Pasteurised Egg, Garlic Purée, Salt, Parsley, Black Pepper, Sage, Thyme, Sunflower Oil.

    Allergy Information

    • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    6 Servings

    Number of uses

    6 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
    Energy1540kJ / 370kcal724kJ / 174kcal
    Fat25.1g11.8g
    Saturates12.3g5.8g
    Carbohydrate22.7g10.7g
    Sugars1.4g0.7g
    Fibre2.3g1.1g
    Protein12.2g5.7g
    Salt1.0g0.4g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

