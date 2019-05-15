Tesco Spiced Vegetable Rolls Selection 9Pk 270G

Delicious
Only bought these because they were on offer but I was pleasantly surprised. Bursting with flavour and an ideal size for lunch boxes
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1178kJ / 282kcal
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for home freezing.
Oven
Instructions: Temperature: 200, 180, 6
Time: 10-15 mins
200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6 10-15 mins Can be eaten hot or cold. Remove all packaging. If heating, place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Produced in the U.K.
Not suitable for microwave cooking.
9 Servings
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1178kJ / 282kcal
|353kJ / 85kcal
|Fat
|14.3g
|4.3g
|Saturates
|5.2g
|1.6g
|Carbohydrate
|30.2g
|9.1g
|Sugars
|5.5g
|1.7g
|Fibre
|3.8g
|1.1g
|Protein
|6.1g
|1.8g
|Salt
|0.9g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1178kJ / 282kcal
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Butternut Squash (23%), Palm Oil, Onion, Pearl Barley, Potato, Rapeseed Oil, Sunflower Seeds, Sugar, Salt, Parsley, Garlic Purée, Sage, Poppy Seeds, Millet, Golden Linseed, Brown Linseed, Thyme, Wheat Protein, Black Pepper, White Pepper, Sunflower Oil, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Yeast.
9 Servings
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1178kJ / 282kcal
|353kJ / 85kcal
|Fat
|14.3g
|4.3g
|Saturates
|5.2g
|1.6g
|Carbohydrate
|30.2g
|9.1g
|Sugars
|5.5g
|1.7g
|Fibre
|3.8g
|1.1g
|Protein
|6.1g
|1.8g
|Salt
|0.9g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1116kJ / 267kcal
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Cauliflower (19%), Potato, Palm Oil, Red Pepper, Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Sultanas, Salt, Sunflower Oil, Sugar, Turmeric, Glucose Syrup, Wheat Protein, Coriander, Cumin, Dried Apricot, Ginger, Cinnamon, Tomato Purée, Black Pepper, Fennel Seed, Orange Juice Powder, Lemon Juice Powder, Chilli Powder, Nutmeg, Onion Powder, Mint, Cayenne Pepper, Garlic Powder, Paprika, Caraway, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Fennel, Flavouring, Lemon Oil, Yeast.
9 Servings
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1116kJ / 267kcal
|335kJ / 80kcal
|Fat
|11.9g
|3.6g
|Saturates
|4.8g
|1.4g
|Carbohydrate
|32.5g
|9.8g
|Sugars
|5.7g
|1.7g
|Fibre
|3.3g
|1.0g
|Protein
|5.7g
|1.7g
|Salt
|0.7g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1078kJ / 257kcal
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Potato, Onion, Chickpeas (11%), Palm Oil, Tomato Paste, Water, Glucose Syrup, Sunflower Oil, Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée, Salt, Tomato Purée, Onion Concentrate, Garlic Powder, Dried Potato, Coriander, Cumin, Fennel, Ginger, Turmeric, Fenugreek, Wheat Protein, Cardamom, Tomato Powder, Sugar, Onion Powder, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Cayenne Pepper, Black Pepper, Caraway, Yeast.
9 Servings
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1078kJ / 257kcal
|323kJ / 77kcal
|Fat
|11.0g
|3.3g
|Saturates
|4.6g
|1.4g
|Carbohydrate
|30.8g
|9.2g
|Sugars
|4.0g
|1.2g
|Fibre
|4.4g
|1.3g
|Protein
|6.6g
|2.0g
|Salt
|0.9g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
