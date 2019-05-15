By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Spiced Vegetable Rolls Selection 9Pk 270G

5(1)Write a review
£ 1.50
£0.56/100g

Offer

One spiced roasted butternut squash roll (30g)
  • Energy353kJ 85kcal
    4%
  • Fat4.3g
    6%
  • Saturates1.6g
    8%
  • Sugars1.7g
    2%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1178kJ / 282kcal

Product Description

  • 3 Spiced butternut rolls: Spiced butternut squash, onion and sunflower seeds in puff pastry with a mixed seed topping. 3 Moroccan Spiced Cauliflower rolls: Spiced cauliflower, potato and red pepper in puff pastry with turmeric and fennel seed crumb. 3 Katsu Rolls: Spiced chickpeas, onion and potato in puff pastry with a spicy crumb.
  • FLAKY PASTRY 3 Spiced Butternut, 3 Moroccan Spiced Cauliflower and 3 Katsu rolls
  • Pack size: 270g

Information

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for home freezing.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Temperature: 200, 180, 6
Time: 10-15 mins
200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6 10-15 mins Can be eaten hot or cold. Remove all packaging. If heating, place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Number of uses

9 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Not Yet Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

270g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1178kJ / 282kcal353kJ / 85kcal
Fat14.3g4.3g
Saturates5.2g1.6g
Carbohydrate30.2g9.1g
Sugars5.5g1.7g
Fibre3.8g1.1g
Protein6.1g1.8g
Salt0.9g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Butternut Squash (23%), Palm Oil, Onion, Pearl Barley, Potato, Rapeseed Oil, Sunflower Seeds, Sugar, Salt, Parsley, Garlic Purée, Sage, Poppy Seeds, Millet, Golden Linseed, Brown Linseed, Thyme, Wheat Protein, Black Pepper, White Pepper, Sunflower Oil, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Yeast.

    Allergy Information

    Storage

    Number of uses

    Nutrition

  • One Moroccan spiced cauliflower roll
    • Energy335kJ 80kcal
      4%
    • Fat3.6g
      5%
    • Saturates1.4g
      7%
    • Sugars1.7g
      2%
    • Salt0.2g
      3%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 1116kJ / 267kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Cauliflower (19%), Potato, Palm Oil, Red Pepper, Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Sultanas, Salt, Sunflower Oil, Sugar, Turmeric, Glucose Syrup, Wheat Protein, Coriander, Cumin, Dried Apricot, Ginger, Cinnamon, Tomato Purée, Black Pepper, Fennel Seed, Orange Juice Powder, Lemon Juice Powder, Chilli Powder, Nutmeg, Onion Powder, Mint, Cayenne Pepper, Garlic Powder, Paprika, Caraway, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Fennel, Flavouring, Lemon Oil, Yeast.

    Allergy Information

    Storage

    Number of uses

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
    Energy1116kJ / 267kcal335kJ / 80kcal
    Fat11.9g3.6g
    Saturates4.8g1.4g
    Carbohydrate32.5g9.8g
    Sugars5.7g1.7g
    Fibre3.3g1.0g
    Protein5.7g1.7g
    Salt0.7g0.2g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • One katsu roll
    • Energy323kJ 77kcal
      4%
    • Fat3.3g
      5%
    • Saturates1.4g
      7%
    • Sugars1.2g
      1%
    • Salt0.3g
      5%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 1078kJ / 257kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Potato, Onion, Chickpeas (11%), Palm Oil, Tomato Paste, Water, Glucose Syrup, Sunflower Oil, Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée, Salt, Tomato Purée, Onion Concentrate, Garlic Powder, Dried Potato, Coriander, Cumin, Fennel, Ginger, Turmeric, Fenugreek, Wheat Protein, Cardamom, Tomato Powder, Sugar, Onion Powder, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Cayenne Pepper, Black Pepper, Caraway, Yeast.

    Allergy Information

    Storage

    Number of uses

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
    Energy1078kJ / 257kcal323kJ / 77kcal
    Fat11.0g3.3g
    Saturates4.6g1.4g
    Carbohydrate30.8g9.2g
    Sugars4.0g1.2g
    Fibre4.4g1.3g
    Protein6.6g2.0g
    Salt0.9g0.3g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Delicious

5 stars

Only bought these because they were on offer but I was pleasantly surprised. Bursting with flavour and an ideal size for lunch boxes

