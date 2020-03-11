Missguided Vibe Enhancer Body Mist 290Ml

Product Description
- Vibe Enhancer Body Mist Pour Babe
- Pack size: 290ML
Information
Ingredients
Alcohol (Denat.), Aqua (Water), Fragrance (Parfum), Glycerin, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, PPG-26-Buteth-26, Ethylhexyl Methoxycinnamate, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT), CI 14700, Amyl Cinnamal, Anise Alcohol, Benzyl Benzoate, Benzyl Salicylate, Cinnamal, Citral, Citronellol, Coumarin, Eugenol, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Limonene, Linalool, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone
Produce of
Fragrance developed in UK, manufactured in PRC
Preparation and Usage
- Spray directly onto skin, avoiding broken or irritated areas
Recycling info
Pump. Recyclable
Name and address
- Per-Scent Ltd,
- Manchester,
- M17 1BL.
Return to
- Per-Scent Ltd,
- Manchester,
- M17 1BL.
Net Contents
290ml ℮
