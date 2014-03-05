By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Seven Seas Supplex+Turmeric 30+30 Tablets

4(421)Write a review
Seven Seas Supplex+Turmeric 30+30 Tablets
£ 19.00
£0.32/each

Offer

Product Description

  • Food supplement
  • UK's No.1 Joint Care Brand*
  • *Nielsen we 30.12.17
  • Support for:
  • - Cartilage: Vitamin C
  • - Bones: Vitamin D
  • - Muscles: Vitamin D
  • - Connective Tissue: Manganese
  • Glucosamine plus Omega-3 & Turmeric 4000mg (as 85mg extract)
  • Convenient combination Glucomega® of Glucosamine + Omega-3
  • Seven Seas JointCare® Supplex® & Turmeric has been formulated with:
  • - Vitamin C contributes to normal collagen formation for the normal function of bones and cartilage
  • - Vitamin D to help maintain normal bones
  • - Vitamin C to support the normal function of the immune system
  • - Manganese contributes to the normal formation of connective tissue
  • Contains:
  • - 85 mg Turmeric extract
  • - 240 mg Glucosamine Sulphate 2KCl
  • - 178 mg Omega-3 nutrients
  • To support an active lifestyle Contains active ingredients that work with your body over time; you may need to take for up to three months, before experiencing full benefits.
  • Seven Seas has been supporting family health since 1935 and our Seven Seas JointCare® experts understand how important it is for you to have the support you need so you can continue doing the things you love.
  • Free from artificial colours, flavours and preservatives
  • Vitamin C contributes to normal collagen formation for the normal function of bones and cartilage
  • Vitamin D to help maintain normal bones
  • Vitamin C to support the normal function of the immune system
  • Manganese contributes to the normal formation of connective tissue

Information

Ingredients

Tablet: Bulking Agents: Calcium Carbonate, Maltodextrin, Microcrystalline Cellulose, Turmeric Extract (from Curcuma Longa L. Root), Coating (Hydroxypropylmethylcellulose, Glycerol, Talc), Anticaking Agents: Silicon Dioxide, Stearic Acid, Magnesium Stearate, Capsule: Fish Oil Concentrate (Triomega®), Glucosamine Sulphate 2KCl (Crab (Crustacean)), Capsule Shell (Gelatin, Glycerol, Sorbitol Syrup, Colours: Iron Oxide, Carmine Red), Palm Oil, Emulsifiers: Beeswax, Sunflower Lecithin, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids; Calcium Ascorbate, Alpha-Tocopheryl Acetate, Manganese Sulphate, Vitamin D Prep. (Fractionated Vegetable Oil, Cholecalciferol, DL Alpha Tocopherol)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Crustaceans, Fish

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place, below 25°C.

Preparation and Usage

  • Dosage:
  • Take one capsule and one tablet a day with a cold drink. Do not exceed the recommended dosage.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • Food supplements are intended to supplement the diet and should not be regarded as a substitute for a varied diet and a healthy lifestyle.
  • KEEP OUT OF REACH OF YOUNG CHILDREN.

Name and address

  • Made for:
  • Seven Seas Ltd.,
  • Bedfont Cross,
  • Stanwell Road,
  • Feltham,
  • TW14 8NX,

  • Have any questions or comments?
  • Visit www.seven-seas.com
Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer Capsule% NRV
Vitamin D5 μg100
Vitamin C30 mg37.5
Manganese0.3 mg15
Fish Oil307 mg
Providing Omega-3 nutrients178 mg
Of which EPA & DHA156 mg
Glucosamine Sulphate 2KCL240 mg
-Per Tablet
Turmeric extract from Curcuma Longa L.85 mg
Equivalent as root (50:1)4000 mg
NRV = Nutrient Reference Value--

Safety information

View more safety information

Food supplements are intended to supplement the diet and should not be regarded as a substitute for a varied diet and a healthy lifestyle. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF YOUNG CHILDREN.

421 Reviews

Average of 4.1 stars

Help other customers like you

Inflammation improved

5 stars

These have really helped with inflammation I have been suffering for years. My best purchase yet to make me feel better.

Not bad

4 stars

Been using these foe afew months, I suffer with backache and knee and hip aches, it seemed to help abit but not as much as i would like

Good

4 stars

I like the product. When winters come this helps my knees and eases pain. So when i climb up the stairs at work i feel my pain easing. I think if the capsules dint use thick coating it would help

My mum tried it

4 stars

Hi my mum tried this product. Its awesome she was having arthritis which is really improved after 2mon. She can walk around and work easily now.

Does it work?

4 stars

I take this product...and well, does it work? You will never really know...bit like wrinkle cream. ie would you have got wrinkles any way? It's not going to do me any harm and it might, just might help over time! Tad expensive for whats in it...

No difference

1 stars

I have been doing weight training at the gym for the past two months. I found my knees started to ache and someone recommended these. After and during the full course I found no difference. It maybe better for targeting different areas and just did not work for me personally.

Not the best product out there

4 stars

I prefer taking tumeric in separate to fish oils as it works better. This product.is good but i found separate ones work alot better

They are worth a go!!

4 stars

I suffer from pancreatitis and other gut problems and been bombarded over the years about using anything with Turmeric,Now apart from a curry wasn't so keen on the idea as reflux is an issue.I tried these for a month and have to say my tummy was a bit happier ,I also stopped again for a month and tummy got worse! These will not help everyone but if you suffer from joint pains or gut pains give them a go!!

Nothing New

3 stars

I was lucky to be selected to test this product out. I do take a few supplements already so another one to add to the mix did make me wonder if I would notice it. Of course there is only a months supply and I do live a very active lifestyle/ I can honestly say I noticed no different to my joint care within the tine after.

Seven seas

4 stars

Tried these supplements over two months. Definitely noticed a difference with my joint pains, if used long term would predict even better results. Would recommend to anyone suffering with joint pains.

1-10 of 421 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

