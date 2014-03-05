Seven Seas Supplex+Turmeric 30+30 Tablets

Inflammation improved
These have really helped with inflammation I have been suffering for years. My best purchase yet to make me feel better.
Not bad
Been using these foe afew months, I suffer with backache and knee and hip aches, it seemed to help abit but not as much as i would like
Good
I like the product. When winters come this helps my knees and eases pain. So when i climb up the stairs at work i feel my pain easing. I think if the capsules dint use thick coating it would help
My mum tried it
Hi my mum tried this product. Its awesome she was having arthritis which is really improved after 2mon. She can walk around and work easily now.
Does it work?
I take this product...and well, does it work? You will never really know...bit like wrinkle cream. ie would you have got wrinkles any way? It's not going to do me any harm and it might, just might help over time! Tad expensive for whats in it...
No difference
I have been doing weight training at the gym for the past two months. I found my knees started to ache and someone recommended these. After and during the full course I found no difference. It maybe better for targeting different areas and just did not work for me personally.
Not the best product out there
I prefer taking tumeric in separate to fish oils as it works better. This product.is good but i found separate ones work alot better
They are worth a go!!
I suffer from pancreatitis and other gut problems and been bombarded over the years about using anything with Turmeric,Now apart from a curry wasn't so keen on the idea as reflux is an issue.I tried these for a month and have to say my tummy was a bit happier ,I also stopped again for a month and tummy got worse! These will not help everyone but if you suffer from joint pains or gut pains give them a go!!
Nothing New
I was lucky to be selected to test this product out. I do take a few supplements already so another one to add to the mix did make me wonder if I would notice it. Of course there is only a months supply and I do live a very active lifestyle/ I can honestly say I noticed no different to my joint care within the tine after.
Seven seas
Tried these supplements over two months. Definitely noticed a difference with my joint pains, if used long term would predict even better results. Would recommend to anyone suffering with joint pains.