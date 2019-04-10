Tesco Beauty Cotton Wool Balls 100 Pack

Great product but never available !
Odd smell - not as good as ‘love baby’ range
This might sound a bit odd, but these ones smell a bit ‘off’ - theyre soft etc, but they have a more medical / chemical scent to them - rather than the ‘baby’ ones which have a more light / ‘clean’ scent. It was noticeable as soon as i opened the bag. Won’t be using on my face - strictly nail polish remover for these ones i think. The love baby ones seem to be discontinued ☹️ So ill try the others in the baby range and hope theyre better. I’m quite sensitive to smells, so not for me - but perhaps others might find it less of an issue.