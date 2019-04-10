By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Beauty Cotton Wool Balls 100 Pack

3.5(2)Write a review
Tesco Beauty Cotton Wool Balls 100 Pack
£ 1.20
£0.01/each

Product Description

  • COTTON WOOL BALLS 100PK
  • Tesco Beauty Cotton Wool Balls 100
  • 100% Pure Cotton, Soft & Absorbent
  • made from 100% pure cotton and suitable for even the most delicate skin. Ideal for all beauty needs
  • 100* Cotton Wool Balls
  • *Approximately 100 balls
  • Bag - Recycle with Bags at Larger Stores - Check Locally Kerbside
  • Do not Flush
  • © Tesco 2019. SC1260
  • 100% pure cotton, soft & absorbent

Information

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place

Produce of

Made in India

Warnings

  • Warning
  • Plastic bags are dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation or choking, please keep bag away from babies and children.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

110g ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning Plastic bags are dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation or choking, please keep bag away from babies and children.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

2 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Great product but never available !

5 stars

Great product but never available !

Odd smell - not as good as ‘love baby’ range

2 stars

This might sound a bit odd, but these ones smell a bit ‘off’ - theyre soft etc, but they have a more medical / chemical scent to them - rather than the ‘baby’ ones which have a more light / ‘clean’ scent. It was noticeable as soon as i opened the bag. Won’t be using on my face - strictly nail polish remover for these ones i think. The love baby ones seem to be discontinued ☹️ So ill try the others in the baby range and hope theyre better. I’m quite sensitive to smells, so not for me - but perhaps others might find it less of an issue.

