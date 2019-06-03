By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
De Nigris Balsamic Vinegar Of Modena 45% Must 250Ml

De Nigris Balsamic Vinegar Of Modena 45% Must 250Ml
£ 4.00
£1.60/100ml

Product Description

  • Balsamic Vinegar of Modena
  • Want more spark?
  • Discover the whole range on www.denigris1889.com
  • This Balsamic Vinegar of Modena contains 45% of concentrated grape must and is intense & velvety
  • For over three generations our family has been truly passionate about vinegar. In Modena, Italy, we create our excellence.
  • We control every step of the supply chain: from growing grapes, to harvesting, to bottling.
  • Certified by control body authorized by Ministero delle Politiche Agricole Alimentari e Forestali. Bottling Site: CSQA N°216311
  • Caramel free
  • Ideal for hot dishes
  • Pack size: 250ml

Information

Ingredients

Wine Vinegar (contains Sulphites), Concentrated Grape Must (contains Sulphites), 6% Acidity

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Produce of

Product of Italy

Preparation and Usage

  • Add flavor and a spark of creativity to your recipes.
  • Compliment grilled meats and seafood with this intense & velvety Balsamic Vinegar of Modena.

Recycling info

Bottle. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Acetificio M. de Nigris Srl,
  • 80023 Caivano (Na).

Return to

  • Acetificio M. de Nigris Srl,
  • 80023 Caivano (Na).

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100 ml
Energy 488 KJ / 115 Kcal
Fat 0 g
Saturated 0 g
Carbohydrates23 g
Sugar22 g
Protein 1,1 g
Salt 0,01 g

Great value

Really happy with this for the price, good thickness, sweetness and depth of flavour. I don't like to buy the very expensive ones but this is definitely worth a little extra compared to the watery and acidic cheapest ones.

