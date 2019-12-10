By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
4.5(85)
Aerstone Sea Cask 10 Year Old Single Malt Whisky70cl
Product Description

  • Single Malt Scotch Whisky Aged 10 Years Sea Cask
  • Aerstone Sea Cask 10 Year old Single Malt Scotch Whisky. A straight talking Whisky with no pretence. Enjoy a smooth and easy Single Malt whisky, carefully matured for over 10 years in warehouses, perched on the intense environs of the Ayrshire coast, of Scotland.
  • Sea Cask is so-called because some of our warehouses are situated right by the sea. This impacts the maturation process and delivers a smooth scotch whisky with a hint of sea salt. Aerstone Single Malt Scotch Whisky has been carefully curated by William Grant & Sons Malt Master Brian Kinsman and matured to sip, savour and enjoy. Discover this smooth and easy scotch today, or gift to someone special.
  • Smooth and easy
  • Pack size: 70cl

Information

Alcohol Units

28

ABV

40% vol

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Distilled, matured & bottled in Scotland

Name and address

  • William Grant & Sons Ltd.,
  • Girvan,
  • Ayrshire,
  • KA26 9PT,
  • Scotland.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

70cl ℮

85 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Excellent whiskey!

5 stars

This is an excellent whiskey with a light flavour and a great aftertaste. Don’t add anything, just savour it as it was meant to be. Recommended!

Delicious smooth Single Malt, great value too

5 stars

Delicious smooth Single Malt, great value too

Lovely sample

5 stars

Really lovely. Definitely will buy in future. Smooth drink. We love a drink and this will definitely be something we buy and definitely will buy for family as they love a whiskey too. I've already recommended to family and friends. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Homely

4 stars

Just the job on a chilly autumnal evening with it’s warming spices and slight honey taste .My favourite way to enjoy Aerstone Sea Cask Single Malt Whisky is with a splash of ginger ale.It’s extremely moreish. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great whisky

5 stars

deliciously moreish wiskey that is smooth and easy to drink. Taste is light, smooth, with a delicious mix of vanilla and almonds, followed by a little candied orange and gentle oak joining the party! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smooth dram

4 stars

Tasted this on a friday evening after a particularly hard day at work. It hit the spot. I just added a chunk of ice (apols if this offends some) and sipped and savoured. It was a light coloured whisky with a gentle odour. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great whiskey

4 stars

Got this about a month ago, lovely mellow drink, notes of oak and smoke. Great on the rocks, with a mixer, better on its own. Would definately recommend. For the whiskey drinker in you, try this you won't be sorry. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smooth and sweet

5 stars

Having been lucky enough to sample a wee dram, I can say that this is one of the smoothest whiskies I have had. It is a slightly sweet whisky that is almost creamy. It is quite light and does leave you wanting more. It is an easy dram that is lovely with or without ice. I would highly recommend this little beauty to those looking for a smooth way to enjoy an introduction into the exciting world of whisky. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely warming taste

5 stars

I thought I’d give this a try as I love a nice whisky. Was instantly impressed with it. Took a sip and took in all the flavours. Nice and smooth and very warming, which is what I like. Would definitely recommend this [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Very nice drink

5 stars

Very nice drink had mine over ice with a splash of lemonade. Will definitely buy a full sized bottle. My partner also enjoyed it so will be recommending it to family and friends and who ever else I can tell about it! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

