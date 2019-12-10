Aerstone Sea Cask 10 Year Old Single Malt Whisky70cl

Excellent whiskey!
This is an excellent whiskey with a light flavour and a great aftertaste. Don’t add anything, just savour it as it was meant to be. Recommended!
Delicious smooth Single Malt, great value too
Delicious smooth Single Malt, great value too
Lovely sample
Really lovely. Definitely will buy in future. Smooth drink. We love a drink and this will definitely be something we buy and definitely will buy for family as they love a whiskey too. I've already recommended to family and friends. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Homely
Just the job on a chilly autumnal evening with it’s warming spices and slight honey taste .My favourite way to enjoy Aerstone Sea Cask Single Malt Whisky is with a splash of ginger ale.It’s extremely moreish. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great whisky
deliciously moreish wiskey that is smooth and easy to drink. Taste is light, smooth, with a delicious mix of vanilla and almonds, followed by a little candied orange and gentle oak joining the party! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Smooth dram
Tasted this on a friday evening after a particularly hard day at work. It hit the spot. I just added a chunk of ice (apols if this offends some) and sipped and savoured. It was a light coloured whisky with a gentle odour. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great whiskey
Got this about a month ago, lovely mellow drink, notes of oak and smoke. Great on the rocks, with a mixer, better on its own. Would definately recommend. For the whiskey drinker in you, try this you won't be sorry. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Smooth and sweet
Having been lucky enough to sample a wee dram, I can say that this is one of the smoothest whiskies I have had. It is a slightly sweet whisky that is almost creamy. It is quite light and does leave you wanting more. It is an easy dram that is lovely with or without ice. I would highly recommend this little beauty to those looking for a smooth way to enjoy an introduction into the exciting world of whisky. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Lovely warming taste
I thought I’d give this a try as I love a nice whisky. Was instantly impressed with it. Took a sip and took in all the flavours. Nice and smooth and very warming, which is what I like. Would definitely recommend this [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Very nice drink
Very nice drink had mine over ice with a splash of lemonade. Will definitely buy a full sized bottle. My partner also enjoyed it so will be recommending it to family and friends and who ever else I can tell about it! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]