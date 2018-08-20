Persil Colour Washing Liquid 24 Wash 840Ml

Mr
I put uniform in wash 3 times my blue top for work it did not remove the stains on my work top light blue to why I try 3 kinds of washing short mid and long none got the stains out not good
New improved has a nasty clinging smell
We’ve used Persia liquid detergents for years but I tried one wash with this new improved version and had to throw away the rest of the bottle. The smell is overpowering and stays on the clothes for days. It gave me a headache and also a rash.
What happened to persil colour liquid???
I have used persil for over forty years, but oh dear what's happened? I am extremely sensitive to fragrances and now find the smell of this liquid too strong, I use it sparingly and still find it lingers on my clothes after washing.
Vile and persistent cheap perfumed liquid
Why did you change Persil to smell as bad as Bold? This is the worst move ever Unilever. I cannot buy this anymore. No stars after over 40 years of buying Unilever products.
“Improved”???
Hate the ‘improved’ version. The perfume is overpowering and lingers on clothing and bedding. I have used Persil liquid for many years but will now have to search for an alternative
Strong scent
I've just started a new bottle of this liquid detergent. I have noticed an overpowering strong scent in my washing since I started the new bottle and the product is more runny. Has it changed or is it a bad batch?
Allergic to new scent
The new (2017) formulation gives me a headache and an ache behind the eyes. I have been using Persil colour liquid detergent for 10 years and never before had a problem. But after the formulation changed I can no longer use it. I'm very dissappointed
Improved doesn't mean better
Once again an "improved" product means I can no longer use it. This was my favourite until the fragrance became overpowering. I had to rewash everything and have now switched to an eco brand. Such a shame.
New Formula Disaster
I have used Persil for decades but no longer. I have just had to pour a large bottle down the plughole. The new scent is EXTREMELY pervasive, unpleasant and persistent. Took 2 more washes with an unperfumed detergent to get rid of the stink. 0 stars