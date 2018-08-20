By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Persil Colour Washing Liquid 24 Wash 840Ml

4(61)Write a review
£ 5.00
£0.21/each
  • When you’re trying to put the laundry on in a rush, it’s easy to get detergent everywhere. Persil Colour Liquid Detergent has a specifically designed bottle and ball to help minimise spills. Our unique formula gives you powerful stain removal, without letting colours fade. We take the pain out of removing stains. With our washing liquid you can put your colour clothes on a 30 C wash, and still easily get rid of marks like mud, grass and ice cream. And for any really stubborn stains, you can use our dosing ball, which we have designed to help you pre-treat your clothes. Rub in washing detergent with the ball’s textured bottom to help break up stains easily, so you can spend more time having fun with your kids!
  • How do I use it? Try using Persil liquids as a pre-treatment and in your washing machine. First sort your laundry by colour. If this is the first time you’re using the bottle remove the safety cap by gently peeling towards spout, then throw away. To pre-treat, simply pop the ball out of the bottle, pour a small amount of washing liquid directly on the stain, then rub with the bottom of the ball to help loosen the stain. Next, put your pre-treated clothes in the machine with the rest of your wash, pour washing liquid into the ball (check the bottle as this changes with load size) then place the filled ball on top of your clothes. Don’t use this product to treat delicate fabrics like silk or wool.
  • Keeps colours bright, tough on stains
  • Cares for colours and fibres
  • Helps remove stains like grease, mud and chocolate ice-cream
  • Removes stains even in a quick wash and works efficiently at lower temperatures
  • Stain Eraser Dosing Ball can be used for measuring and pre-treating stains
  • Have you tried the full Persil Colour range? Also available in powder, capsules and powergems

Information

Ingredients

5-15%: Anionic surfactants. <5%: Enzymes, Nonionic surfactants, Perfume, Phosphonates, Polycarboxylates, Soap, Benzyl Salicylate, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Benzisothiazolinone

Produce of

United Kingdom

Preparation and Usage

  • Check care labels first. Wash dark colours separately. Check colour-fastness before pre-treating with neat liquid. Do not use on silk and wool. Do not wash flame-resistant fabrics above 50°C. Stain Eraser Ball not recommended for combined washer dryers. Unilever recommends to wash at low temperatures such as 30°C. The Stain Eraser Ball is not a toy. Keep away from children

Warnings

  • Causes serious eye irritation. Causes skin irritation. Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects. Contains Benzisothiazolinone. May produce an allergic reaction
  • Before first use: Remove plug by peeling gently towards spout. Dispose of carefully

Name and address

  • Unilever UK Ltd,
  • Springfield Drive,
  • Leatherhead,
  • KT22 7GR
  • Unilever Ireland Ltd,
  • 20 Riverwalk,

Net Contents

840 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

61 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Mr

1 stars

I put uniform in wash 3 times my blue top for work it did not remove the stains on my work top light blue to why I try 3 kinds of washing short mid and long none got the stains out not good

New improved has a nasty clinging smell

1 stars

We’ve used Persia liquid detergents for years but I tried one wash with this new improved version and had to throw away the rest of the bottle. The smell is overpowering and stays on the clothes for days. It gave me a headache and also a rash.

What happened to persil colour liquid???

1 stars

I have used persil for over forty years, but oh dear what's happened? I am extremely sensitive to fragrances and now find the smell of this liquid too strong, I use it sparingly and still find it lingers on my clothes after washing.

Vile and persistent cheap perfumed liquid

1 stars

Why did you change Persil to smell as bad as Bold? This is the worst move ever Unilever. I cannot buy this anymore. No stars after over 40 years of buying Unilever products.

“Improved”???

1 stars

Hate the ‘improved’ version. The perfume is overpowering and lingers on clothing and bedding. I have used Persil liquid for many years but will now have to search for an alternative

Strong scent

2 stars

I've just started a new bottle of this liquid detergent. I have noticed an overpowering strong scent in my washing since I started the new bottle and the product is more runny. Has it changed or is it a bad batch?

Allergic to new scent

1 stars

The new (2017) formulation gives me a headache and an ache behind the eyes. I have been using Persil colour detergent for 10 years and never before had a problem. But as soon as I put on an item washed in the new formulation, the headache returns.

Allergic to new scent

1 stars

The new (2017) formulation gives me a headache and an ache behind the eyes. I have been using Persil colour liquid detergent for 10 years and never before had a problem. But after the formulation changed I can no longer use it. I'm very dissappointed

Improved doesn't mean better

2 stars

Once again an "improved" product means I can no longer use it. This was my favourite until the fragrance became overpowering. I had to rewash everything and have now switched to an eco brand. Such a shame.

New Formula Disaster

1 stars

I have used Persil for decades but no longer. I have just had to pour a large bottle down the plughole. The new scent is EXTREMELY pervasive, unpleasant and persistent. Took 2 more washes with an unperfumed detergent to get rid of the stink. 0 stars

1-10 of 61 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

