Persil Non Biological Washing Liquid 57 Wash 1995Ml

Always use persil. But great... slowly reducing th 5 stars A Tesco Customer20th November 2018 Always use persil. But great... slowly reducing the amount of washes from 60 to 57 with the price staying the same. Report

Pesil liquid 3 stars Review from unilever.com 12th November 2018 Have been using for a couple of months very pleased with the washing also lasts a long time but have noticed my washing machine smells have put cleaners in also it's been validated as insurance contract but still smells has any one else noticed this

Good product 3 stars A Tesco Customer10th September 2018 It’s a good product, but I’m not happy the size has shrunk from 60 washes to 57 washes but the price remains the same. Did you think we wouldn’t notice? Report

Great smelling detergent. 5 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 For a non bio washing detergent it certainly removes stains. Having a small child in the house means we do a lot it washing, including removing many food, grass and other stains children seem to accumulate; like most detergents to remove stains you need to pre treat. Persil non bio is no different, using the handy applicator/measure and a little elbow grease recent stains came out no trouble at all and after a cycle in the washing machine you wouldn’t know it had ever been stained, so too marks for that! Onto the smell, recently we’ve been using supermarket own brand liquid detergents and to be honest I think we’ve become nose blind! The difference in freshness and fragrance between our old detergent and the persil non bio is astonishing, clothes just smell fresh even once dry. Having a small child means sometimes we just forget to put the washing out the same day, but even after sitting in the machine overnight it still smelt fresh and clean without that stagnant water smell you can get sometimes if you don’t remove clothes from the drum asap. So to summarise, it cleans well, removes stains and smells great, I honestly can’t reccomend it enough. After using persil non bio for a number of weeks now I don’t think we will be going back to our old detergent. I’ve not see the price of persil non bio in shops yet as we still have some left, but even if there is a premium I think it will be worth it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love it, love it, love it! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 This product does exactly what it says on the tin! If you have children you know they can come home from school with everything down their crisp white shirts, you look and worry how you are going to get it out! Well with this liquid worry no more, its got everything out from tomato sauce to blackcurrent juice! For stubborn stains like red wine, just rub the liquid into the stain using the blue ball and leave for 10 minutes, then wash as normal - no stain! Amazing! My daughter has very sensitive skin and if I change anything she comes out with an itchy rash, but not with Persil Non Bio, it smells lovely, leaves clothes clean and fresh. I've used mine up already and bought another bottle, its that good! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Persil Non Bio Washing Liquid 5 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 As a mum of 2 children with a 3rd baby on the way I’m always battling a never ending mountain of laundry. Persil Non Bio Washing Liquid is convenient and takes the hassle out of washing my families clothes. It’s a one stop product that ticks all the boxes. Brilliant for those stubborn stains and restoring school shirts back to that dazzling white colour we all struggle to maintain but also great for those with sensitive skin. My 5 year old can suffer with dry itchy skin but this washing liquid has proved to be kind and non irritating to his sensitive skin. Also I’ve recently started washing baby clothes in preparation for my new arrival and I’m pleased to confirm it’s gentle enough for even the most delicate newborn skin. It leaves our clothes beautifully soft with a lovely light fresh frangrance. Perfect! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Persil Non-Bio Washing Liquid 5 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 This is a great product as it’s suitible for sensitive skin and smells gorgeous; it left my washing smelling so fresh , I couldn’t stop smelling it. My 2 year old has very sensitive skin and Persil Non-Bio suited her, causing no irritation whatsoever. I love how it doubles up as a stain remover too, and the measuring cup can be used to massage the liquid into tough stains whilst being gentle to sensitive skin. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

So sensitive 4 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 In my opinion Persil non-bio it's perfect for people with sensitive skin and for the ones who can't use fragrance detergents. I would also recommend this liquid for new born baby. The fragrance is not in my taste and the liquid is not strong enough to deal with stains made by my 2 year old son. Will definitely get back to Persil Non Bio when having another child. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great product 4 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 Used this on my very filthy toddler clothes wash! Everything came out good and usualy I have to rewatch some items due to stains not coming out properly. I thought the ball applicator was brilliant and dry easy to measure and use (again it can be used to aid stain removal. I also liked the 40 wash size as I thought that was good value and should last me a few weeks. Will certainly purchase this again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]