Search with a list of items 

Amy's Kitchen Organic Split Pea Soup 400G

£ 1.80
£0.45/100g

Product Description

  • Organic Split Pea Soup
  • Find out more about our products, our company and what makes Amy's Kitchen food so special at www.amyskitchen.co.uk
  • This traditional favourite made from organic split peas and vegetables has a surprisingly light, delicate flavour. It's low in fat, contains no cholesterol and is dairy free.
  • Amy's Kitchen was started when our daughter Amy was born in 1987. We are a family business deeply committed to producing convenient prepared foods that taste homemade. Amy's Kitchen soups, like all our products, are handmade from the finest natural and organic ingredients prepared with the same care as you would use in your own home.
  • Organic
  • Low-fat
  • Wheat & gluten free
  • Suitable for coeliacs
  • Vegetarian Society approved
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Kosher - Pareve
  • Pack size: 400g
  • Low-fat

Information

Ingredients

(Vegan): Filtered Water, Organic Onions (10%), Organic Green Split Peas (10%), Organic Celery (8%), Organic Carrots, Sea Salt, Organic Basil, Organic Garlic, Bay Leaves, Organic Black Pepper

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Celery
  • Free From: Gluten, Wheat

Storage

Best Before End: See End of Can

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Ready to heat, no need to add water.
Ovens vary, so please use these instructions as a guide only.

Hob
Instructions: Empty contents into saucepan and heat gently until piping hot. Stir occasionally.
Please do not overcook.

Produce of

Made in USA

Recycling info

Can. Metal - Widely Recycled Label - glued. Paper - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Amy's Kitchen UK Ltd,
  • PO Box 1521,
  • Bedford,
  • MK43 7QZ.

Return to

  • We like hearing from you
  • If you have any questions or comments please write to us.
Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Can (serves 1)RI*
Energy 180 kJ720 kJ8400 kJ
-43 kcal172 kcal2000 kcal
Fat 0g0g70g
of which saturates 0g0g20g
Carbohydrate 7.8g31g260g
of which sugars 1.6g6.4g90g
Fibre 2.4g9.6g
Protein 2.0g12g50g
Salt 0.7g2.8g6.0g
*Reference Intake---

