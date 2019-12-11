Amy's Kitchen Organic Split Pea Soup 400G

Product Description
- Organic Split Pea Soup
- This traditional favourite made from organic split peas and vegetables has a surprisingly light, delicate flavour. It's low in fat, contains no cholesterol and is dairy free.
- Amy's Kitchen was started when our daughter Amy was born in 1987. We are a family business deeply committed to producing convenient prepared foods that taste homemade. Amy's Kitchen soups, like all our products, are handmade from the finest natural and organic ingredients prepared with the same care as you would use in your own home.
- Organic
- Low-fat
- Wheat & gluten free
- Suitable for coeliacs
- Vegetarian Society approved
- Suitable for vegans
- Kosher - Pareve
- Pack size: 400g
Information
Ingredients
(Vegan): Filtered Water, Organic Onions (10%), Organic Green Split Peas (10%), Organic Celery (8%), Organic Carrots, Sea Salt, Organic Basil, Organic Garlic, Bay Leaves, Organic Black Pepper
Allergy Information
- Contains: Celery
- Free From: Gluten, Wheat
Storage
Best Before End: See End of Can
Cooking Instructions
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Ready to heat, no need to add water.
Ovens vary, so please use these instructions as a guide only.
Hob
Instructions: Empty contents into saucepan and heat gently until piping hot. Stir occasionally.
Please do not overcook.
Produce of
Made in USA
Recycling info
Can. Metal - Widely Recycled Label - glued. Paper - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Amy's Kitchen UK Ltd,
- PO Box 1521,
- Bedford,
- MK43 7QZ.
Return to
- We like hearing from you
- If you have any questions or comments please write to us.
Net Contents
400g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Can (serves 1)
|RI*
|Energy
|180 kJ
|720 kJ
|8400 kJ
|-
|43 kcal
|172 kcal
|2000 kcal
|Fat
|0g
|0g
|70g
|of which saturates
|0g
|0g
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|7.8g
|31g
|260g
|of which sugars
|1.6g
|6.4g
|90g
|Fibre
|2.4g
|9.6g
|Protein
|2.0g
|12g
|50g
|Salt
|0.7g
|2.8g
|6.0g
|*Reference Intake
|-
|-
|-
