Tesco Finest 12 Chicken & Chorizo Paella Bites 280G

What happened to the chicken? But I didn’t like this at all no flavour and a waste of money.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 221kJ / 53kcal
Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Oven
Instructions: Heating Instructions: Oven 190ºC / Fan 170ºC / Gas 5 10-12 mins Place bites onto a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Turn halfway through cooking. Do not heat dip.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: Heating Instructions: Oven 190ºC / Fan 170ºC / Gas 5 18-20 mins Place bites onto a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Turn halfway through cooking. If from frozen, place sealed dip pot in a bowl of hot water for 2-3 minutes to defrost. Stir dip before serving. Do not heat dip.
12 Servings
Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle Pot. Recycle
280g e
|Typical Values
|One paella bite with salsa (23g)
|Per 100g
|Energy
|221kJ / 53kcal
|962kJ / 230kcal
|Fat
|2.6g
|11.2g
|Saturates
|0.6g
|2.4g
|Carbohydrate
|5.5g
|23.7g
|Sugars
|0.3g
|1.5g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|2.2g
|Protein
|1.7g
|7.5g
|Salt
|0.2g
|1.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|When heated according to instructions.
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1078kJ / 258kcal
INGREDIENTS: Cooked White Rice [Rice, Water], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Cooked Chicken Breast (8%), Red Pepper, Mascarpone Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Chorizo (5%) [Pork, Water, Flavouring, Salt, Smoked Paprika, Dextrose, Garlic, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Nutmeg, Oregano], Potato Starch, Tomato Passata, Tomato Paste, Onion, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Salt, Wheat Starch, Smoked Paprika, Onion Powder, Garlic Purée, Olive Oil, Coriander Leaf, Parsley, Yeast, Cornflour, Turmeric Powder, Red Chilli, Stabiliser (Methyl Cellulose), Chicken Extract, Black Pepper Extract, Colour (Paprika Extract).,
INGREDIENTS: Red Pepper (29%), Water, Tomato Passata (15%), Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Tomato Paste, Cornflour, Garlic Purée, Sugar, Lemon Juice, Red Wine Vinegar, Salt, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Smoked Paprika, Yeast Extract, Red Chilli.
12 Servings
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One paella bite (20g)
|1/12 of a dip (3.3g)
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1078kJ / 258kcal
|216kJ / 52kcal
|11kJ / 3kcal
|325kJ / 78kcal
|Fat
|12.4g
|2.5g
|0.1g
|4.4g
|Saturates
|2.8g
|0.6g
|<0.1g
|0.4g
|Carbohydrate
|26.7g
|5.3g
|0.3g
|7.7g
|Sugars
|1.2g
|0.2g
|<0.1g
|2.9g
|Fibre
|2.4g
|0.5g
|<0.1g
|1.2g
|Protein
|8.6g
|1.7g
|<0.1g
|1.3g
|Salt
|1.1g
|0.2g
|0.1g
|0.7g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
