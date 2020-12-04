By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest 12 Chicken & Chorizo Paella Bites 280G

1(1)Write a review
This product is only available for delivery between 12/11/2020 and 31/12/2020.

£ 4.00
£1.43/100g

Offer

One paella bite with salsa
  • Energy221kJ 53kcal
    3%
  • Fat2.6g
    4%
  • Saturates0.6g
    3%
  • Sugars0.3g
    <1%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 221kJ / 53kcal

Product Description

  • Chicken and chorizo bites with red peppers, smoked paprika and chilli, coated in breadcrumb with a spicy pepper tomato salsa.
  • smoky Spanish style paella in a crisp breadcrumb with a red pepper salsa. Our experts use chicken and smoky Spanish chorizo to make this paella. It's mixed with a tangy tomato and red pepper sauce, mascarpone and mature Cheddar, then seasoned with smoked paprika, garlic and chilli so it bursts with flavour. A crisp crumb gives a contrasting crunch to each bite.
  • Pack size: 280G

Information

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Heating Instructions: Oven 190ºC / Fan 170ºC / Gas 5 10-12 mins Place bites onto a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Turn halfway through cooking. Do not heat dip.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Heating Instructions: Oven 190ºC / Fan 170ºC / Gas 5 18-20 mins Place bites onto a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Turn halfway through cooking. If from frozen, place sealed dip pot in a bowl of hot water for 2-3 minutes to defrost. Stir dip before serving. Do not heat dip.

Number of uses

12 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle Pot. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

280g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesOne paella bite with salsa (23g)Per 100g
Energy221kJ / 53kcal962kJ / 230kcal
Fat2.6g11.2g
Saturates0.6g2.4g
Carbohydrate5.5g23.7g
Sugars0.3g1.5g
Fibre0.5g2.2g
Protein1.7g7.5g
Salt0.2g1.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gOne paella bite (20g)1/12 of a dip (3.3g)Per 100g
    Energy1078kJ / 258kcal216kJ / 52kcal11kJ / 3kcal325kJ / 78kcal
    Fat12.4g2.5g0.1g4.4g
    Saturates2.8g0.6g<0.1g0.4g
    Carbohydrate26.7g5.3g0.3g7.7g
    Sugars1.2g0.2g<0.1g2.9g
    Fibre2.4g0.5g<0.1g1.2g
    Protein8.6g1.7g<0.1g1.3g
    Salt1.1g0.2g0.1g0.7g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)----

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Rubbish

1 stars

What happened to the chicken? But I didn’t like this at all no flavour and a waste of money.

