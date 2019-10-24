By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Itsu Miso Mushroom Noodles Kit 473G

5(2)Write a review
image 1 of Itsu Miso Mushroom Noodles Kit 473G
Product Description

  • Ramen noodles with vegetables and vegetable gyoza in a mushroom miso broth
  • [How to eat your ramen with chopsticks...]
  • Japanese eating customs are fascinating... sushi should never be eaten in more than one bite, pouring your own drink is a no-no & you should always clean your plate down to the last grain of rice.
  • When it comes to noodle soups, they have their own set of rules...
  • First eat the noodles & vegetables with chopsticks - slurping loudly is encouraged. Then bring the bowl to your mouth and drink the broth like a big cup of tea... mmmm!
  • The heart of the dish is in the broth. This mushroom flavoured broth is a vegetarian twist on [tsuyu] Japan's most loved soy & mirin soup base.
  • Enjoy!
  • [itsu gyoza dinner dumplings... little parcels of joy brimming with Asian flavours]
  • itsu Vegetable Fusion Gyoza
  • itsu King Prawn Groza
  • itsu Sizzling Pork Gyoza
  • itsu Chicken Gyoza
  • Its' in the frozen aisle
  • Dinner for 2
  • Vegan recipe
  • Pack size: 473g

Information

Ingredients

Ramen Noodles (42%): Water, Wheat Flour, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Vegetable Mix: Spinach, Edamame Beans (Soya), Mushroom, Gyoza: Gyoza Filling: (Water, Tofu [Soya Beans, Water, Firming Agents*, Calcium Sulphate, Magnesium Chloride], High Protein Soya Mince, Carrot, Leek, Green Onion, White Onion, Cabbage, Sweet Potato Noodles [Sweet Potato Starch, Water], Corn Oil, Soy Sauce [Soya Beans, Wheat, Water, Salt, Alcohol], Sesame Oil, Sugar, Seasoning Oil [Canola Oil, Onion Flakes, Antioxidant: Tocopherol (Vitamin E), Onion Oil], Ginger, Garlic, Soya Protein Isolate** [to bind], Salt, Soy Seasoning [Soya Beans, Yeast, Salt, Wheat (Gluten), Maltodextrin, Yeast Extract, Dextrin, Vinegar], Black Pepper), Gyoza Skin: (Wheat Flour [Gluten], Water, Salt), Mushroom Broth (9%): Mushroom Concentrate, Miso Paste (Water, Soya Beans, Rice, Salt, Alcohol), Mirin Rice Wine (Fermented Rice, Water, Malt Sugar, Alcohol), Salt, Yeast Extract, Ginger Puree, Soy Sauce (Water, Soya Beans, Wheat, Salt), Sunflower Oil, Dried Vegetables (Leek, Onion), Garlic Puree, Lemongrass, Natural Flavouring, Lime Zest, *All tofu contains firming agents to give it the perfect texture, **A high quality plant-based protein made from all natural ingredients

Allergy Information

  • Produced on the same line that handles Egg

Storage

Keep frozen -18°CDo not defrost

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: Cooking instructions for guidance only, cooking appliances will vary. Please ensure food is cooked until piping hot.
Do not reheat once cooked.
1. Empty the mushroom broth into a medium saucepan & add 400ml of water (approx 1 1/3 mugs). Bring to the boil.
2. Add the vegetable mix & ramen noodles. Bring to the boil again & stir well.
3. Add the gyoza & simmer for 5 minutes. Serve up in a bowl & enjoy!
[Feel free to accessorise the noodles' kit with fresh veg, cooked chicken, green leaves... just about any leftovers from the fridge.]

Produce of

Packed in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • [3 simple steps to the perfect ramen]
  • Serves 2
  • 1 Empty the mushroom broth into a medium saucepan & add 400ml of water (approx 1 1/3 mugs). Bring to the boil.
  • 2 Add the vegetable mix & ramen noodles. Bring to the boil again & stir well.
  • 3 Add the gyoza & simmer for 5 minutes.
  • Serve up in a bowl & enjoy!
  • Cook from frozen.

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 servings

Recycling info

Box. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • Itsu [Grocery] Ltd,
  • High Holborn House [Brownlow Street Entrance],
  • 52-54 High Holborn,
  • London,
  • WC1V 6RL,

Net Contents

473g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesas sold per 100gas sold per portion
Energy (kJ)5311256
Energy (kcal)126298
Fat (g)2.04.7
of which saturates (g)0.30.7
Carbohydrate (g)2149
of which sugars (g)1.43.3
Fibre (g)tracetrace
Protein (g)6.014.3
Salt (g)1.152.73
This pack contains 2 servings--

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Decent

5 stars

So easy and quick to make! And it tastes pretty good too. I used to have pot noodles when I fancied a snack now I have this and I feel so much healthier for it:)

Excellent..easy to make and very tasty. We eat thi

5 stars

Excellent..easy to make and very tasty. We eat this atleast twice a week.

