Itsu Miso Mushroom Noodles Kit 473G

Ingredients
Ramen Noodles (42%): Water, Wheat Flour, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Vegetable Mix: Spinach, Edamame Beans (Soya), Mushroom, Gyoza: Gyoza Filling: (Water, Tofu [Soya Beans, Water, Firming Agents*, Calcium Sulphate, Magnesium Chloride], High Protein Soya Mince, Carrot, Leek, Green Onion, White Onion, Cabbage, Sweet Potato Noodles [Sweet Potato Starch, Water], Corn Oil, Soy Sauce [Soya Beans, Wheat, Water, Salt, Alcohol], Sesame Oil, Sugar, Seasoning Oil [Canola Oil, Onion Flakes, Antioxidant: Tocopherol (Vitamin E), Onion Oil], Ginger, Garlic, Soya Protein Isolate** [to bind], Salt, Soy Seasoning [Soya Beans, Yeast, Salt, Wheat (Gluten), Maltodextrin, Yeast Extract, Dextrin, Vinegar], Black Pepper), Gyoza Skin: (Wheat Flour [Gluten], Water, Salt), Mushroom Broth (9%): Mushroom Concentrate, Miso Paste (Water, Soya Beans, Rice, Salt, Alcohol), Mirin Rice Wine (Fermented Rice, Water, Malt Sugar, Alcohol), Salt, Yeast Extract, Ginger Puree, Soy Sauce (Water, Soya Beans, Wheat, Salt), Sunflower Oil, Dried Vegetables (Leek, Onion), Garlic Puree, Lemongrass, Natural Flavouring, Lime Zest, *All tofu contains firming agents to give it the perfect texture, **A high quality plant-based protein made from all natural ingredients