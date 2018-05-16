De Nigris Glaze Sweet Fig With Balsamic Vinegar 250Ml

Product Description
- De Nigris Glazé® Fig with "Aceto Balsamico di Modena IGP"
- A great addition to desserts or for adding a hint of sweetness to savoury dishes.
- Pack size: 250ml
Information
Ingredients
Cooked Grape Must (contains Sulphites), Balsamic Vinegar of Modena (39%) [Wine Vinegar, Concentrated Grape Must, Cooked Grape Must, Colour (Caramel E150d) (contains Sulphites)], Wine Vinegar (contains Sulphites), Fig Natural Flavour, Thickeners (Guar Gum), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable
Name and address
- Acetificio M. de Nigris Srl,
- SS Sannitica,
- 87 - Caivano (NA),
- Italia.
Return to
- www.denigris1889.com
Net Contents
250ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|for 100 ml
|Energy:
|1044KJ/236Kcal
|Fat:
|0g
|of which saturates:
|0g
|Carbohydrates:
|55g
|of which sugars:
|50g
|Protein:
|1g
|Salt:
|0.02 g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019