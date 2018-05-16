By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nestle Condensed Milk 397G

£ 1.68
£0.42/100g
Each 50g serving** contains:
  • Energy680kJ 161kcal
    8%
  • Fat4.0g
    6%
  • Saturates2.5g
    13%
  • Sugars27.5g
    31%
  • Salt0.13g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1359 kJ

Product Description

  • Sweetened Condensed Milk
  • Nestlé® Sweetened Condensed Milk can be used to make so many desserts including Brigadeiros, Burfi, Caramels, Cheesecakes, Cupcakes and Ice Creams.
  • Sweet and deliciously creamy-tasting, Nestlé® Condensed Milk is a great shortcut to making your favourite desserts. Made with just two ingredients: fresh whole milk and natural sugar, Nestlé® Sweetened Condensed Milk makes it quick and easy to create great treats. From the brazilian sweets Brigadeiros, to our Diwali favourites Burfi, Nestlé® Sweetened Condensed Milk can be used for every occasion.
  • 397g can of Nestlé® Sweetened Condensed Milk
  • Made with all-natural ingredients
  • Just two ingredients: whole milk and natural sugar!
  • Great for making delicious desserts
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 397G

Information

Ingredients

Whole Milk, Sugar, Sweetened Condensed Milk minimum 8% Milk Fat, 20% Milk Solids not Fat

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Once opened, refrigerate in a suitable sealed container and use within 3 daysFor Best Before End: see end of can

Number of uses

Contains 7 servings

Warnings

  • CAUTION - Do not boil unopened can as bursting may occur.
  • Not for infants under 12 months

Recycling info

Can. Metal - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

12 Months

Net Contents

397g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Serving**
Energy1359 kJ680 kJ
-322 kcal161 kcal(33% RI*)(16% RI*)
Fat8.0 g4.0 g
of which: saturates5.0 g2.5 g
Carbohydrate55.0 g27.5 g
of which: sugars55.0 g27.5 g
Fibre0.0 g0.0 g
Protein7.5 g3.8 g
Salt0.26 g0.13 g
Calcium260 mg130 mg
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--
**50g--
Contains 7 servings--

Safety information

CAUTION - Do not boil unopened can as bursting may occur. Not for infants under 12 months

