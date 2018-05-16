Nestle Condensed Milk 397G

- Energy680kJ 161kcal8%
Product Description
- Sweetened Condensed Milk
- Nestlé® Sweetened Condensed Milk can be used to make so many desserts including Brigadeiros, Burfi, Caramels, Cheesecakes, Cupcakes and Ice Creams.
- Sweet and deliciously creamy-tasting, Nestlé® Condensed Milk is a great shortcut to making your favourite desserts. Made with just two ingredients: fresh whole milk and natural sugar, Nestlé® Sweetened Condensed Milk makes it quick and easy to create great treats. From the brazilian sweets Brigadeiros, to our Diwali favourites Burfi, Nestlé® Sweetened Condensed Milk can be used for every occasion.
- 397g can of Nestlé® Sweetened Condensed Milk
- Made with all-natural ingredients
- Just two ingredients: whole milk and natural sugar!
- Great for making delicious desserts
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 397G
Information
Ingredients
Whole Milk, Sugar, Sweetened Condensed Milk minimum 8% Milk Fat, 20% Milk Solids not Fat
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Once opened, refrigerate in a suitable sealed container and use within 3 daysFor Best Before End: see end of can
Number of uses
Contains 7 servings
Warnings
- CAUTION - Do not boil unopened can as bursting may occur.
- Not for infants under 12 months
Recycling info
Can. Metal - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- PO Box 207,
- York,
- YO91 1XY,
- UK.
Return to
- Contact us Free
- 0800 00 00 30 (UK)
- 00800 6378 5385 (ROI)
- www.nestle.co.uk
Lower age limit
12 Months
Net Contents
397g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Serving**
|Energy
|1359 kJ
|680 kJ
|-
|322 kcal
|161 kcal
|(33% RI*)
|(16% RI*)
|Fat
|8.0 g
|4.0 g
|of which: saturates
|5.0 g
|2.5 g
|Carbohydrate
|55.0 g
|27.5 g
|of which: sugars
|55.0 g
|27.5 g
|Fibre
|0.0 g
|0.0 g
|Protein
|7.5 g
|3.8 g
|Salt
|0.26 g
|0.13 g
|Calcium
|260 mg
|130 mg
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|**50g
|-
|-
|Contains 7 servings
|-
|-
Safety information
CAUTION - Do not boil unopened can as bursting may occur. Not for infants under 12 months
