Seeds Of Change Quinoa & Whole Grain Rice 240G
- Energy781kJ 185kcal9%
- Fat2.4g3%
- Saturates0.5g3%
- Sugars0.7g<1%
- Salt0.53g9%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 651kJ 154kcal
Product Description
- Organic gently steamed wholegrain rice and black quinoa with a hint of garlic.
- Visit us at: www.seedofchange.co.uk
- We donate 1% of our sales to support community based growing programs, connecting people to real food.
- Give it a Grow
- It's simple really: we believe real food, grown organically from seed, tastes better. All it needs is sunshine, water and a little bit of nurture. That's why all of our organic ingredients are full of nothing but flavour. Serve for dinner and see for yourself.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Serves 2
- Ready in 90 seconds
- Organically grown
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 240g
Information
Ingredients
Steamed Wholegrain Rice* (81%), Steamed Black Quinoa* (15%), Sunflower Oil*, Vegetable Bouillon* (Sea Salt, Rice Flour*, Glucose Syrup*, Yeast Extract*, Carrots*, Sunflower Oil*, Onions*, Celery*, Spices*, Parsnip*, Roasted Onions*, Herbs*), Garlic Powder* (0.2%), Onion Powder*, Salt, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Black Pepper*, *Certified Organic, Sea Salt is a permitted ingredient in Organic foods
Allergy Information
- May contain: Barley (Gluten)
Storage
Store in a dry place at room temperature. Once opened refrigerate unheated rice for up to 3 days.
Cooking Instructions
Hob
Instructions: Give the pouch a squeeze to separate rice.
Boil 30ml (about 2tbsp) water.
Once boiled, add rice, cover and simmer for 3 mins.
Fluff rice with a fork and you're ready to serve.
Produce of
Made in EU
Number of uses
2 Servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- UK:
- Freepost Mars Food UK.
- IRL:
- Seeds of Change,
- Box 3856,
- Dublin 4,
Return to
- UK:
- Freepost Mars Food UK.
- 0800 952 1234
- IRL:
- Seeds of Change,
- Box 3856,
- Dublin 4,
- Ireland.
Net Contents
240g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per portion (120g) (%*)
|Energy
|651kJ 154kcal
|781kJ (9%) 185kcal (9%)
|Fat
|2.0g
|2.4g (3%)
|of which saturates
|0.4g
|0.5g (3%)
|Carbohydrate
|30g
|36g (13%)
|of which sugars
|0.6g
|0.7g (<1%)
|Fibre
|1.3g
|1.6g
|Protein
|3.5g
|4.2g (8%)
|Salt
|0.44g
|0.53g (9%)
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal
|-
|-
