By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Clarence Court Burford Browns Free Range Eggs 6 Pack

4.5(7)Write a review
image 1 of Clarence Court Burford Browns Free Range Eggs 6 Pack
£ 2.25
£0.38/each

Product Description

  • 6 Free Range Eggs with Deep Brown Coloured Shells
  • For guidance on achieving perfectly poached eggs or recipe inspiration from dinner party canapés, to the classic eggs benedict please visit: clarencecourt.co.uk or @clarencecourt.
  • For more information and recipes please visit www.clarencecourt.co.uk
  • In 1928, botanist and explorer, Clarence Elliott brought jungle fowl back from Patagonia to Stow-on-the Wold, Gloucestershire. These rare birds were crossbred to create generations of pedigree hens that to this day lay beautiful, colourful, hard-shelled eggs with deep yellow yolks.
  • Decades of experience have gone into caring for our fabulous birds ensuring their health and welfare (as well as that of the British farmers who care for them) are of the highest standard. Clarence Court birds lay at their own natural, slow speed; resulting in distinctively richer eggs.
  • When you see the Clarence Court crown you know it's from our exclusive line of traditional breed birds, roaming free on acres of England's green and pleasant land from dawn until dusk, grazing on the best maize enriched diet.
  • Class A.
  • Eggs of different sizes.
  • Min. net weight: 300g.

Information

Storage

Keep refrigerated after purchase.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Clarence Court Eggs Ltd,
  • Lacock,
  • Wiltshire,
  • SN15 2LZ.

Return to

  • Clarence Court Eggs Ltd,
  • Lacock,
  • Wiltshire,
  • SN15 2LZ.

Net Contents

6 x Free Range Eggs

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 544kJ/131kcal
Fat 9.0g
of which saturates 2.5g
Carbohydrate 0.0g
of which sugars 0.0g
Fibre 0.0g
Protein 12.4g
Salt 0.39g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

7 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Delicious eggs with bright orange yolks.

5 stars

Delicious eggs with bright orange yolks.

Perfect!

5 stars

Beautiful eggs for baking. Thick yolk with a deep orange colour. What a joy!

Yum 😋

5 stars

Excellent flavour and silkyness of yolk Yum 😋

Best ever eggs worth every penny

5 stars

Best ever eggs worth every penny

BEST EGGS EVER

5 stars

BEST EGGS EVER

Old eggs

2 stars

The eggs are consistently old, they float in the pan when boiling. I tried unsuccessfully to make a complaint, customer services are too bored to do anything about it.

So pleased that Tesco has finally started stocking

5 stars

So pleased that Tesco has finally started stocking these eggs. They have deep orange yolks and are far and away better than any other egg I have tasted.

Usually bought next

Tesco Ready To Eat Medium Avocados Each

£ 0.85
£0.85/each

Tesco Smoked Salmon 120G

£ 3.50
£2.92/100g

Offer

Tesco Ripe & Ready Twin Pack Avocados

£ 1.80
£0.90/each

Tesco Chestnut Mushrooms 250G

£ 1.00
£4.00/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here